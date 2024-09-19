PM Receives Senate President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.19 (Petra) - Prime Minister, Dr. Jaafar Hassan, on Thursday received Senate President, Faisal Fayez, at the Prime Ministry, who offered his congratulations on the occasion of the issuance of the Royal decree to form the new government.During the meeting, PM and Fayez stressed the importance of "close" cooperation and coordination between the and the Parliament on legislation, primarily laws and regulations related to Jordan's comprehensive modernization project led by King Abdullah II.The two sides also noted the importance of orchestrating efforts among all Jordan's institutions to ensure success of the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization project, with its three political, economic and administrative tracks.