Waaree Energies Limited: The Only Indian Solar Panel Manufacturer Recognized In RETC PV Benchmarking Report 2024

Awarded Overall Highest Achiever in
PVMI Report 2024
HOUSTON
and
MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Waaree
Energies
Limited,
India's largest
manufacturer
of
solar
PV
modules with
the
largest aggregate
installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (source: CRISIL
Report), proudly announces its
inclusion
in
the
RETC
PV
Benchmarking
Report
2024. As
the
only
Indian
solar
panel
manufacturer
included
in
this
report,
Waaree
Energies
Limited
reaffirms its role
in
solar
technology, underscoring its commitment to quality, reliability, and performance.
Waaree
Energies
Limited
has been rated as
the
Overall Highest Achiever
in
the
PVMI
Report
2024, a recognition that highlights
the
company's performance across certain key areas evaluated. This award has been presented during
the
RE+ event
in
Anaheim Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA. It identifies companies that meets
the
criteria's
in
key performance metrics, quality standards, and reliability measures.
Waaree
Energies
Limited
has been rated for its performance across critical areas,
including
Thermal Cycling (TC), Damp Heat (DH), Potential
Induced Degradation (PID), Light-Induced Degradation (LID), Light and Elevated Temperature-Induced Degradation (LeTID), PAN File,
Incidence Angle Modifier (IAM), and Bill of Materials (BOM) Verification.
About Waaree Energies Limited
Waaree Energies Limited (" WEL ") was founded in 1990. It is India's largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW, as of June 30, 2023 (source: CRISIL Report). WEL commenced operations in 2007 focusing on solar PV module manufacturing with an aim to provide quality, cost-effective sustainable energy solutions across markets, and aid in reducing carbon foot-print paving the way for sustainable energy thereby improving quality of life. WEL has four solar module manufacturing facilities in India, with international presence.
For more information, please visit Waaree .
