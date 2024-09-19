Global Experts To Address Smoking Cessation And Harm Reduction Initiatives During UN General Assembly Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Annual "New Approaches Forum", taking place on Monday, September 23, 2024, at the Harvard Club of New York City, coincides with UN Week. The Forum has a defined mission: to reduce smoking-related harm and save up to 1 billion lives this century. The agenda is driven by alarming tobacco use statistics.

Continue Reading

The World Organization (WHO) estimates over 1.1 billion people globally still use combustible cigarettes, causing over 8 million deaths annually, including 1.3 million from second-hand smoke. 80% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, with a worldwide economic impact reaching $1.4 trillion USD per year.

Saving up to 1 Billion Lives This Century

Post this

The Forum aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 on improving public health. It also highlights SDGs 6, 12, 13 related to clean water, responsible consumption, and climate action. The tobacco industry contributes 84 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, posing environmental challenges alongside its public health impact.

The one-day event brings together leaders from public health, policy, science, technology, and regulatory sectors to accelerate tobacco control and harm reduction strategies.

Program highlights will showcase global progress in reducing smoking through integrated harm-reduction and abstinence-focused strategies, with case studies from Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Sweden. Both Sweden and New Zealand are approaching their "Smokefree 2025" goals of achieving 5% or below smoking prevalence.

A senior Czech leader, Jindrich Voboril, expert on Drugs Policy and Addictions, and advisor to the Prime Minister, will discuss his government's unique leadership in integrating tobacco harm reduction with broader strategies addressing alcohol, drugs, and HIV/AIDS.

The forum will also tackle the long-standing challenge of insufficient collaboration between private and public researchers, which has hindered innovation necessary to end smoking. A new report reviewing tobacco harm reduction research over the past decade, will be presented by Forum Chair Dr. Derek Yach, who previously led the WHO's tobacco control efforts.

Dr. Yach emphasizes, "The Forum's success will be measured by its ability to unite stakeholders, inspire public health reforms, and drive technological innovations and policies that save millions of lives and improve global health."

More information about New Approaches and registration, visit:



Media Contact:

Michelle McFaul | [email protected] | +1 516-378-1293

SOURCE New Approaches NYC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED