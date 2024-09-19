John Hargrove: Encouraging A Safety-First Mindset

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia takes time to acknowledge the dedication and leadership of Team Members who have made a significant impact on the job or in their communities by sharing their stories. Today we recognize John Hargrove, Environmental and Safety Coordinator at Covia's Hephzibah, Georgia, plant. John has been with Covia for six years in a variety of roles – supporting the Hephzibah in several capacities. Read on to learn more about John's journey with Covia and how he helps encourage a Safety-First mindset at his plant.

A Desire to Grow

Before starting at Covia, John served for four years in the United States Marine Corp. There, he learned how to work successfully with a team, keeping each other safe along the way. After completing his service, John found a career in the mining industry and was hired to operate heavy machining equipment at an open pit mine. He worked in that position until 2018 when he applied for a utility operator position at Covia's Hephzibah, Georgia, plant.

In his new position, John quickly learned how to properly operate Covia's mill equipment for both dry and slurry mixes. The plant benefited from his reliability and his desire to constantly learn about the plant's operations and processes. John's passion for growth was recognized and he was soon promoted to the position of production supervisor. In preparation for the position, John spent a lot of time with the maintenance superintendent, learning the ins and outs of maintenance and production operations.

John's willingness to learn and improve his skills did not go unnoticed. His keen eye for safety, desire to experience new opportunities, and his rapport with the team members at the plant led to the opportunity to take the role of Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) coordinator.

In his role as EHS coordinator, John manages the plant's environmental and safety responsibilities, such as managing industrial-hygiene testing to continuously monitor dust levels. John's attention to detail and open communication style help create a safe work environment. By having honest conversations with his fellow team members, John makes sure everyone is following best practices, taking proper precautions, and looking out for one another. John's experience working across several positions in the plant helps him get his message across because the team knows he's not nitpicking, and he knows what he's talking about.

Now, after a year in the position, John believes it's a good fit for his skills because it offers him new opportunities to learn and grow every day. It also extends to his home life. In addition to his keen eye for safety at the plant, John practices what he preaches at home with his three-year-old son. John enjoys going out into nature with his family and allowing his son to be“dangerous carefully,” encouraging him to fully explore the natural world in a safe way.

A Keen Eye for Safety

Thanks to the Safety-First mindset of team members at the Hephzibah plant, the team recently reached a major milestone – 20 years without a lost-time incident. This is due in no small part to team members like John who help encourage a safe workplace. John shared advice that Senior Plant Manager Adam Beatty gave him when he took over as EHS coordinator.“The most important part of any safety program is making sure everyone can make it back home in the same way they came in.” While production is important and vital to Covia's operation, John mentioned that the number one life-saving rule they follow is“safety before production.” He works to make sure that everyone gets home safely so they can start each day anew.

John is thrilled with his plant's safety record and proud of how the team looks out for one another – trusting that they are focused on going home in one piece. He knows that the future is bright for the Hephzibah plant as they continue to safely deliver quality mineral solutions for years to come.

For further information regarding Covia's core value of Safety First and its significance in our operations, please visit CoviaCorp.