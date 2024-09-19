Moecc Collaborates With IAEA To Develop Environmental Monitoring Programs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announced on Thursday its collaboration with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) to develop environmental monitoring programs and the surveillance of plastic particles in the marine environment.

This collaboration is part of the regional project "RAS7038," which aims to monitor the marine environment and understand the impact of marine plastic pollution.

This cooperation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance environmental monitoring methods by participating in international training courses to learn about the latest technologies and protocols for collecting and analyzing samples from marine environments and soils.

The ministry also noted the receipt of new equipment and tools to begin implementing the initial phases of the microplastic particle monitoring program.

It emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance the exchange of information and scientific expertise to ensure the protection and sustainability of the environment,