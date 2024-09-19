Congress Is An Expert In Misleading People: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Commerce Piyush Goyal, who visited Gurugram on Thursday evening in support of BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, said that is an expert in misleading people by making big promises.

During a public meeting with traders of the Gurgaon Sadar Bazar association, he appealed to vote for Mukesh Sharma for the development and progress of the Gurgaon constituency.

Goyal said that the BJP will form in Haryana for the third time and also attacked Congress. He also described BJP's Sankalp Patra as fulfilling the aspirations of every Haryanvi.

The Union Minister said that the Congress party confuses people with lies and fraud. People made Congress win in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and today they are suffering because of Congress.

"Congress' guarantee is a bundle of lies which is never going to be fulfilled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes promises; he fulfils them with a guarantee. 80 crore people of the country are getting free ration. Through Ayushman and Chirayu cards, poor people are getting treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. PM Modi has also guaranteed treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the elderly above 70 years of age," he said.

Goyal said that the BJP has benefited every section in its Sankalp Patra. There is a guarantee of giving Rs 2100 per month to women. Gas cylinder for Rs 500, the promise of giving jobs to 50 thousand youth of Haryana by building new cities.

He surrounded the Congress and said that Congress gathered votes by luring Rs 8500 in the Lok Sabha elections. Voters were misled by saying that the Constitution and reservation were a threat to the BJP.

The Union Minister said that the BJP government gave jobs to the youth without any corruption and expenses in 10 years. Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini has guaranteed to buy all the crops of the farmers on MSP.

Challenging the Congress, Piyush Goyal said that if Congress has the guts, then it should show by buying the crops of farmers in Himachal and Telangana on MSP.

Goyal said that to provide better facilities, better infrastructure and a better road network in Gurugram, work should be done to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate and send him to the Assembly.