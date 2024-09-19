Duke Energy, Tampa Bay Rays Team Up With $100,000 Donation To Help Florida Customers Pay Their Energy Bills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Company donated $1,000 for every regular season win Funds provided to community agencies help residents pay utility expenses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke and the Tampa Bay Rays continue their commitment to our communities with a $100,000 donation to Florida agencies.

During the Tampa Bay Rays'

final

week at home this

season,

the Duke Energy Foundation

presented

grants to

support the

14

local agencies

to

help customers pay their energy bills through the Share the Light Fund®.

"Duke Energy has

been

St. Petersburg's local electric provider

for 125 years.

At the very foundation of our company is a commitment to serve our customers and communities," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Our long-standing relationship with the Tampa Bay Rays is an effective and powerful way we can connect customers to available assistance."

The Share the Light Fund is a customer assistance program funded by employees, shareholders and voluntary customer donations to help Florida residents pay for utility expenses such as electric, natural gas, oil or wood. In addition to the funds provided by this collaboration, donations are matched, up to $500,000, by the Duke Energy Foundation annually.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are proud to support our local organizations who are assisting our most vulnerable communities," said Rays President Brian Auld. "This collaborative approach with Duke Energy gives us the opportunity to provide resources and assistance to those who need it most."

One hundred percent of funds received by Share the Light

Fund

are distributed to social service agencies, including: United Way Suncoast, on a monthly basis, by county to assist Duke Energy Florida customers in

need.

Since last year, more than $1.2 million

in energy bill assistance was distributed to Florida customers through the company's Share the Light Fund.

Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit

duke-energy/ShareTheLight

to locate available resources.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

Duke Energy Media Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Tampa Bay Rays Media Contact: Rafaela A. Amador

Office: 727.825.3236

SOURCE Duke Energy

