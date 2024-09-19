How Local Farmers Are Using Smart Technology To Sustainably Grow Food

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farmers Share How They are Embracing New to Care for the Environment and Deliver High-Quality Food

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it's a smart phone or a smart home, it's easy for consumers to marvel at the convenience and efficiency of modern technology. But many don't realize that local farmers around the country are using these same cutting-edge technologies to take care of the land and produce the high-quality food people eat every day. Recently, local farmers in Texas, in partnership with D S Simon Media, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss how new technology is helping make farms smarter and more sustainable.



Modern farmers around the nation are embracing and adopting technology such as drones, soil moisture monitors, phone-controlled irrigation tech, and precision agriculture technology.

Just like GPS helps you get from point A to point B and navigate through traffic, local farmers are using GPS and satellite technology to monitor and get the most out of their land. When it comes to irrigation, many local farmers are using pivot irrigation technology, which allows them to control their irrigation system right from their phones. This provides them with information on what land needs to be watered and exactly how much water is required. This is one of many tools that farmers are utilizing to make their farms smarter and more sustainable.

Many of these smart farming practices are made possible with the assistance of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP is a cost-share program that allows farmers to share the often significant expenses of upgrading farming practices to help them conserve more natural resources.

And when it comes to managing the land, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to incorporating technology or conservation practices. Farming families work to determine the needs of each farm and what can help the land most. This keeps America's family farms in business each year, while conserving natural resources for generations to come.

Find out how local farmers are growing the food, feed, fuel and fiber we all use – while conserving our resources and caring for the land at WaterGrows.org or by following @WaterGrows on your favorite social medias.

About Cari Beauchamp (Farms: Corn, Cotton, Grain Sorghum, Wheat, Soybeans)

I had an interesting path to this profession. I studied sculpture arts in college, then went on to become a self-trained computer programmer working for a large sporting goods company. When I met and married my husband Sam, I returned to my Kansas farmer's daughter roots. Sam and I have built our family farm in the panhandle of Texas over the past 15 years. I've seen how the modern technology I worked with daily in my corporate profession can be practically applied on the farm to achieve our farm's potential while conserving our natural resources. Having worked both on and off the farm, I have a true appreciation for how our daily work as a farming family impacts those off the farm. It's been such a joy raising our family on the farm, and I welcome the opportunity to share with you where our quality food, feed, fuel and fiber begins.

About Kalley Howard (Farms: Alfalfa, Food-grade Yellow and White Corn, Feed-grade Yellow Corn, Cotton)

My husband and I farm together with his extended family. We both grew up on farms and are exceedingly proud to be privileged to raise our children in agriculture. Each year our children's knowledge and growth mirror our own as farmers, which is one of the most rewarding experiences I've known. Many people in our society don't have a clear understanding of food or where it comes from. I believe by sharing our farm knowledge, we can meet consumers in the middle to have less food waste and a better relationship with consumers, and ultimately move further toward a unified goal - a safe and stable food supply.

About Nicole Spurlock (Farms: Corn, Cotton, Sorghum, Cattle)

Agriculture was a foreign subject until I met my husband at Texas Tech University and we got married. Ten years later, I've developed a passion and immense respect for agriculture, recognizing its importance on a global scale, down to the everyday consumer. Raising my children on the farm and seeing it through their eyes has grown my appreciation for stewardship practices and conservation efforts. I've not only learned to love our farm, but to respect the industry, and share my knowledge with people I meet. Because of my non-ag background, I feel I offer a relatable perspective to people making food choices for their households.

About Gina Sugarek (Farms: Corn, Cotton, Sesame, Milo, Beef Cattle)

I grew up learning about hard work, responsibility, faith, honesty, and integrity from my parents by working with cattle. My husband is a sixth-generation Texas farmer, and it is our hope and prayer that we will be able to instill the same values he learned through farm living in our daughter. We would love to be able to introduce both a love for land and animals to our daughter Samantha through our work and way of life as farmers.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante MuccigrossoDirector of Media Integration & Client ReportingE: ...C:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at