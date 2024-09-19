TV Rights For Ron Peterson, Jr's Book 'In The Wind' Acquired By NBC Universal's Oxygen True Crime Television Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the Wind (cover)

Bestselling true crime by Ron Peterson, Jr to be adapted as a 60-minute television episode to air on Oxygen in Summer 2025

- Ron Peterson, Jr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The television rights to the bestselling book 'In the Wind ' by author Ron Peterson, Jr have been acquired by NBC Universal's Oxygen True Crime television network. A sixty-minute TV episode based on the contents of Peterson's book is greenlit and slated to air on Oxygen in Summer 2025. Principal photography is underway, including documentary-style interviews with Ron Peterson, Jr and key players in the events on which 'In the Wind' is based.

'In the Wind' is the true story of trailblazing Virginia police detective Kay Lewis Schucker, one of the first female detectives back in the 1970s and 80s. The bestselling book focuses on Schucker's work as lead investigator in the highly-publicized missing person case of Old Dominion University student Janice Starr in 1981. Starr disappeared without a trace from ODU's Norfolk, Virginia campus and the ensuing investigation took many sensational twists and turns. Schucker's detective work received national headlines at the time. Schucker, now 81, has helped promote the book with Peterson at speaking engagements and book signings, and will appear in the upcoming Oxygen television episode. Ron Peterson, Jr is currently on a national book tour promoting In the Wind, with coast-to-coast appearances from New York City to Los Angeles.

'In the Wind' is published by Post Hill Press (July 2024) with international distribution by Simon & Schuster. The audiobook version was produced by Tantor Media, narrated by Kyle Tait, and is distributed on Audible and other audiobook platforms.

Author Ron Peterson, Jr, a resident of Smithfield, Virginia, has written four bestselling true crime books. Two previous books are currently in development with other producers as television projects. Peterson's 2019 book 'Under the Trestle ' was acquired by Mactavish Pictures and is in post-production as a documentary movie. The screen rights to his 2020 book 'Chasing the Squirrel' were sold to Los Angeles based Urban Legends Film Company, and that project is in development with veteran LA producer/director Doug Tower as a television series for a streaming service. Peterson is also the creator and host of the Vanished in Virginia podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast platforms.

"I'm very excited to see this incredible true story make its way to television next summer," said Peterson. "I'm grateful that Kay Lewis Schucker trusted me to tell the amazing story of her relentless detective work back in 1981, and I can't wait to see Oxygen's television adaptation. As a true crime writer, I've always been a big fan of Oxygen's programming."

Oxygen True Crime television is available to over 59 million households in the United States and is known for high-quality true crime programming. Originally launched by Oprah Winfrey in 2000, Oxygen was acquired by NBC Universal in 2007, and rebranded to focus primarily on true crime content in 2017.

