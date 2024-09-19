Michael Thompson - FLINT, MI To Receive Cannabis Reform Hero Award At Last Prisoner Project GALA SONY HALL NY, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Thompson Clemency Project's Fight for Freedom

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Thompson, FLINT, MI, remains leading the national fight for criminal justice reform for cannabis related crimes and improving prison conditions.After spending 25 years as the State of Michigan's longest serving non-violent offender, Michael Thompson was granted Clemency by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michael was released on January 28, 2021 and has worked tirelessly for the freedom of others from the very moment he stepped out of Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, MI.Michael Thompson serves as the President of the Michael Thompson Clemency Project, an award winning, 501c3 non-profit helping to lead the fight in Clemency and cannabis criminal justice reform. In December 2022, the ACLU and Princeton held a Forum Highlighting Role Of Clemency in Reducing Mass Incarceration forum which brought together Governor Kate Brown of Oregon, Michael Thompson, a formerly-incarcerated advocate and founder of the Michael Thompson Clemency Project, and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to speak about their respective experiences with clemency, criminal legal reform, and mass incarceration. Thompson and Brown also received the inaugural 2022 Lewis Conway Jr. Leadership In Clemency Award during the event.For his dedication and continued efforts of not leaving those behind, Michael Thompson is now the recipient of a Cannabis Hero Award at the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) Journey to Justice GALA held at Sony Hall September 24, 2024. As a LPP constituent Michael Thompson's freedom campaign was greatly supported by the work and dedicated justice of Last Prisoner Project. He remains honored to stand in solidarity with LPP for the fight for freedom of all non violent cannabis related prisoners.To learn more and further support Michael Thompson and his fight for righting the wrongs of our nations failed War on Drugs, visit our website and support atAll you gotta do is care, all you gotta do is care.

Marshall Clabeaux

Michael Thompson Clemency Project

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.