Renowned Humanitarian Patrick Atkinson To Speak At Webster Groves Rotary Club Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROTARY CLUB DEDICATED TO DOING GOOD THROUGHOUT THE WORLD HOSTS SPEAKER WHO IS BRINGING HOPE AND AID TO UNDEER-SERVED PEOPLE BOTH ABROAD & AT HOME

- Rodney CooperWEBSTER GROVES, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Webster Groves Rotary Club today announced that Patrick Atkinson, founder and executive director of The GOD'S CHILD Project, a global organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty and providing housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable development to those in need will be the featured speaker at their next lunch meeting.The event will take place on Friday, September 27th at 12:00 PM at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves, Missouri.Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand from Patrick Atkinson, founder of The GOD'S CHILD Project, About the impactful work being done in communities around the world, including Guatemala, India, and the United States.Atkinson, a renowned humanitarian, author, lecturer, and advocate for vulnerable populations, will share his insights and experiences from his decades of work focusing on providing housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development to impoverished communities.Rodney Cooper, a member of the Webster Groves Rotary since 1999, shared his experience with Atkinson and The GOD'S CHILD Project, "Ever since I retired, I wanted to give back. In 2010, I joined a Service Team with The GOD'S CHILD Project, building homes. I was moved by the impact on children and mothers and realized what truly matters in life. Inspired by Patrick's dedication to making the world a better place, I even got my church involved.”Atkinson's career began in New York City's Hell's Kitchen, where he worked with runaways, prostitutes, and gang members. In 1983, he moved to Central America and proceeded to dedicate his life to war-zone reconciliation and post-war reconstruction.This work led to the founding of The GOD'S CHILD Project as well as Asociación Nuestros Ahijados de Guatemala, NGO in 1991. Atkinson has been knighted and is the recipient of numerous human rights awards (including the Guatemalan Congressional Medal) and is the subject of The Dream Maker. He has written several award-winning books, including the international selling Message for My Child and The Powerful You.The GOD'S CHILD Project supports events and programs such as offering educational programs, improving health and living conditions, and empowering families to become more self-sufficient.Both members of the Rotary Club and the community are encouraged to attend this inspirational event. For more information about The GOD'S CHILD Project, please visit here, and for information about the Webster Groves Rotary Club and this event, please visit here.####About The Webster Groves RotaryThe Webster Groves Rotary, the second Rotary Club founded in the St. Louis area, celebrated its 100-year anniversary in March. Over the past century, the Rotary has made significant contributions to the community, including providing scholarships for high school students, organizing local service projects, and supporting international efforts like their current water project in Uganda.About The GOD'S CHILD Project (GCP)The GOD'S CHILD Project (GCP) was founded on April 24th, 1991. GCP, through its international nonprofit network, has reached deep into some of the poorest, most dangerous parts of our world to bring hope and aid to hundreds of thousands of people.The four pillars of GCP's mission and service are its award-winning housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development programs.For more information about The GOD'S CHILD Project, please visit .

