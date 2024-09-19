The new GMP facility is designed to provide a state-of-the-art environment for the production of synthetic DNA and RNA, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency. The new facility's design provides completely segregated production trains for Research Use Only (RUO) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) products. These segregated production trains flow all the way from synthesis to shipping, ensuring that oligonucleotides intended for molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, clinical, and other regulated industries are manufactured in a controlled environment that adheres to the most rigorous quality standards.



Eurofins Genomics US Expands Capabilities with New GMP Oligonucleotide Manufacturing Facility

Sumit Gupta, president of Eurofins Genomics US, commented, "this marks a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence and innovation in genomics."

The 75,000 ft2 facility incorporates advanced automation and process controls to enhance production efficiency, purity, and traceability; three factors that are particularly important for NGS sequencing applications, such as NGS adaptors and capture panels. In addition, a substantial investment in new equipment will nearly double capacity. This expansion leads to consistent product quality, shorter lead times, and increased capacity to meet the growing demand for high-quality oligonucleotides for both research and regulated industries.

