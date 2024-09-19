League Recognized As A Sample Vendor In Three Gartner® Hype Cycletm, 2024 Reports For The 3Rd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - League , the leading healthcare CX platform, today announced its recognition in three Gartner® Hype CycleTM, 2024 reports. The company was identified in three separate Gartner Hype Cycle reports, specifically in the Navigation, Digital Front Door, and Care Journey Orchestration innovation categories. League believes these recognitions highlight their commitment to innovation, customer impact, and growing influence in the and further validate League's leadership in delivering deeply personalized experiences at scale. "We believe this recognition from Gartner validates the platform approach we've taken in accelerating CX transformation for payers and providers," said Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "League's ability to connect data, deliver personalized experiences, and empower individuals is redefining how people engage with their health and healthcare delivery partners." The Gartner Hype Cycle reports are identified below:

Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care, 2024 1 (for Gartner Subscribers only) - League recognized as a Sample Vendor in both the Digital Front Door and Care Journey Orchestration innovation categories

Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Healthcare Payers, 2024 2 (for Gartner Subscribers only) - League recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Health Navigator category Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Healthcare Providers, 2024 3 (for Gartner Subscribers only) - League recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Front Door category The announcement comes on the heels of other notable market momentum for League including a partnership with Manulife and new member portal research from Becker's Healthcare . The company is approaching its tenth anniversary in November and continues to experience significant growth, currently serving over 20 million members and handling millions of engagements per week.

1Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Care Delivery Including Virtual Care, 2024, Veronica Walk, 8 July 2024 2Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2024, Mandi Bishop, Austynn Eubank, et al., 29 July 2024 3Gartner, Hype Cycle for Healthcare Providers, 2024, Andrew Meyer, Roger Benn, 10 July 2024

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences people love. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

