Kim Clijsters Joins RIA Eyewear As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA Eyewear (" RIA "), a New York-based performance eyewear company, is thrilled to announce that former world No. 1 player and Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters has joined the brand as its latest ambassador. Clijsters, a six-time Grand Slam champion, joins RIA's growing tennis pro ambassador team, which currently includes fellow multi-Grand Slam winners Jamie Murray (7-time Grand Slam Champion) and Bob and Mike Bryan (16-time Grand Slam Champions).

Clijsters achieved a career-high ranking of world No.1 in both singles and doubles in 2003. Throughout her career, she won 41 singles titles, including three US Open titles and one Australian Open title. Clijsters also won the WTA Tour Championship singles title three times and was part of the Belgium Fed Cup winning team in 2001. In 2017, Clijsters was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.



"I am delighted to be joining RIA Eyewear," said Clijsters. "The RIA team's dedication to creating high-quality, stylish eyewear aligns perfectly with my values as an athlete who is always searching for the best equipment. I look forward to being a part of the RIA family and championing products that enhance performance for racquet sports players while protecting their eyes from UV radiation, especially given the extended time tennis players spend in the sun."

As a leader in innovative eyewear designed for athletes, RIA Eyewear is excited to partner with Clijsters, who embodies the spirit of excellence and determination both on and off the court. "Kim Clijsters is an icon in the world of sports, and we could not be more excited to have her as a RIA brand ambassador," said Chris Hanson and Jordan Kemp, co-founders of RIA Eyewear. "Her influence and passion for sports resonate deeply with our mission, and we believe that together we can elevate the conversation around the importance of eyewear in the racquet sports community."

The addition of Kim Clijsters to RIA's ambassador team comes as the company continues to grow its product portfolio in response to the overwhelming success of its proprietary Court HD+ lens technology. Court HD+ was designed with ZEISSTM, the global leader in lens optics, to increase contrast on the court while providing 100% UVA/B protection. The lenses are specifically not polarized to help tennis players maintain their depth perception, which polarized sunglasses impede, making it harder to time the ball properly. All of RIA's performance frame styles are handmade in Italy and built to stand up to the most challenging court conditions.



About RIA Eyewear

RIA Eyewear, based in New York, is an independent performance eyewear company focused on racquet sports and golf. The company was started to create eyewear that doesn't make athletes choose between performance and protection. RIA Eyewear's mission is to make sure athletes have an advantage over their opponents while keeping one of their most important assets – their vision – safe at the same time.

