Zoominfo Technologies (ZI) Faces Investor Backlash After Another Disappointing Earnings Report - Hagens Berman

Class Period: Nov. 10, 2020 – Aug. 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 4, 2024

The litigation focuses on the propriety of ZoomInfo's repeated assurances that its business pipeline is strong and accelerating.

On Aug. 5, 2024, ZoomInfo said was incurring a $33 million charge against revenues that had previously been recognized in fiscal 2023 due to non-payments from customers and had been forced to implement a "new business risk model" to address elevated write-offs. In connection with its new risk model, ZoomInfo stated it was altering its operational procedures to require up-front payments from small business customers, indicating that many of ZoomInfo's previous customers had been unable to afford ZoomInfo's products and services. As a result, ZoomInfo further reduced its annual revenue guidance by $65 million at the midpoint, from a range of $1.255 billion to $1.27 billion to a range of $1.19 billion to $1.205 billion.

This news drove the price of ZoomInfo shares tumbling 18% on Aug. 8, 2024.

The lawsuit claims that ZoomInfo made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) its financial and operational results during the Class Period had been temporarily inflated by the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had pulled forward demand for its database of digital contact information; (ii) material portions of its existing customer base were attempting to either substantially reduce their use of the company's product or abandon it altogether; (iii) it had used manipulative and coercive auto-renew policies and threats of litigation to force customers into remaining with ZoomInfo for an additional contractual term even though such customers did not want to renew; and (iv) such tactics materially damaged ZoomInfo's customer relationships.

According to Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation,“We're focused on whether ZoomInfo may have misled investors about its reported revenues, operating income, and customer and retention metrics.”

