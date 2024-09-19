Oculis And EURETINA Announce The Winner Of The Inaugural Ramin Tadayoni Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, in collaboration with EURETINA, today announced the winner of the Inaugural Ramin Tadayoni Award.



The Ramin Tadayoni Award was established in memory of Oculis' Chief Scientific Officer and a world-renowned retina specialist in order to pay a lasting tribute to Professor Tadayoni's legacy, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year. The first recipient of the award is Andrea Govetto, M.D., Ph.D. who is developing a computational model of fluid flow and retinal tissue deformation in macular edema.

Anat Loewenstein, M.D., President of EURETINA, added: “I would like to extend my thanks to all the applicants. We received over 50 robust and highly competitive submissions and on behalf of EURETINA, I would like to congratulate Dr. Govetto as the first recipient of this prestigious award. Dr. Govetto's innovative research is focused on fluid flow and retinal tissue deformation in macular edema and is therefore a perfect tribute to Prof. Tadayoni's achievement and contributions.”

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, commented :“We are honored to be part of the Ramin Tadayoni Award in partnership with EURETINA and wish to congratulate the winner, Dr. Govetto, a rising ophthalmologist dedicated to further advancing research for retinal diseases and improving patient care. We believe that by supporting this award and funding high-quality retina research, we will be able to honor our friend and colleague Prof. Ramin Tadayoni's legacy.”

Dr. Govetto is a vitreoretinal surgeon at the Oftalmico-Fatebenefratelli Hospital, ASST-Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan, Italy. His research is focused on the pathology of the vitreoretinal interface and retinal detachment, contributing to the understanding of the pathophysiology of lamellar macular hole, epiretinal membrane, and tractional abnormalities of the central fovea, for which he was recognized with numerous awards. Dr. Govetto specialized in ophthalmology in Spain, completed his clinical and research fellowship in vitreoretinal diseases and surgery at the Stein Eye Institute of the University of California Los Angeles, and a surgical fellowship at the Bristol Eye Hospital in Bristol, U.K. He received his M.D. from the University of Udine, Italy and completed his Ph.D. at the University of Alcalà, Madrid, Spain.

The annual award of €30,000 for research support, with an additional €5,000 for the awardee, recognizes the future generation of talented ophthalmologists who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of retina research. The award was presented to Dr. Govetto by Anat Loewenstein, M.D., President of EURETINA, at the opening ceremony of the EURETINA congress taking place September 19-22, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis' highly differentiated pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development. It includes OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME) and for the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; OCS-02 (licaminlimab), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED) and for non-infectious anterior uveitis; and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON). Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis' goal is to improve the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit:

Oculis Contacts

Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO

...

Investor & Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

...

1-212-915-2577