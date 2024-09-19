West Ada School District Praises Durham School Services For“Smooth And Effective School Start-Up”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Dave Reinhart, Chief Operations Office, West Ada School DistrictMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Ada School District celebrated a successful school start-up with its new partner Durham School Services (DSS) and recently sang its praises of both Durham and the school district's own transportation department during an informal staff meeting.The school district plans to formally recognize and thank both teams for the successful school start-up during their school board meeting on November 11, 2024. The board meeting is open to the public and local media are welcome to attend.The partnership between West Ada School District and DSS, which was announced back in February, will run for the next five years. It consists of 200 routes and is noteworthy due to the district being the largest in the state of Idaho.“As we kick off another school year, I'm proud to say that student transportation has been smooth and effective, thanks to our strong partnership with Durham School Services,” said Dr. Dave Reinhart, Chief Operations Office, West Ada School District.“Together, we work as a team to ensure that our students and their families receive the highest level of service. Our collective commitment to safety, punctuality, and communication is what makes our transportation system so successful, and we look forward to continuing this collaborative effort throughout the year."“I am beyond proud of my team for all the hard work they put into ensuring that we start off the school year positively,” said Samuel Ray, General Manager, Durham School Services.“The success was an amalgamation of teamwork between us and the school district and the comprehensive preparation process that took place in the months prior. From recruitment and bus maintenance to training and practice runs, our team's concerted efforts to ensure a successful start-up was truly a commendable sight to see. Thank you to the school district for bringing recognition to our team and their unwavering support and collaboration.”-END-About Durham School ServicesAs an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.About West Ada School DistrictWest Ada School District (WASD) prides itself in upholding its mission of "preparing today's students for tomorrow's challenges" by offering many distinctive programs. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho, operating 58 public schools in Eagle, Star, Meridian, and western Boise, spanning kindergarten through high school. West Ada School District serves approximately 40,000 students and employs almost 5,000 certified and classified staff.

