This event will kick off a multi-state "I'll Rise & Vote" Activation and Concert Series beginning on

September 21st in Jacksonville, Florida, and ending on November 2nd in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Each activation and concert series will feature massive public outreach, Votercades, Portable gaming stations, Free Banned Book Give-A-Ways, Cornhole games, and lawn games; One of our national partners, the HoopBus using Basketball Legends as inspiration; Popular local and national musical groups; Food trucks; Voter registration; Voter empowerment information; Voter Restoration Booths for formerly incarcerated and returning citizen; Voter Information for Homeless and housing insecure voters; Trained "Freedom Fighters'' (GenZ/M voting rights activists) on our nationally acclaimed TJC "John Lewis 'Make Good Trouble' Vote Bus." This is a free event; all are welcome and invited to participate.

As of 2024, GenZ/Millennial (GenZ/M) voters, ages 18-35, make up the most significant and surging voting bloc in the United States.

"This is the first time African Americans, GenZ, and Young Millennials are positioned to lead the way forward in the general voting process," said Barbara Arnwine, Founder and President of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Arnwine continued, "In 2024, Young voters will not be deterred, confused, nor denied from voting."



