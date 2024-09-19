Aviat Networks (AVNW) Delays Annual Report, Stock Tumbles - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of Aviat Networks, (NASDAQ: AVNW) tumbled as much as $6.36 (-26%) during intraday trading on Sept. 12, 2024 after the company announced it would not timely file its statements for its fiscal year-ended June 28, 2024.



Hagens Berman urges Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Investigation Into Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW):

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Aviat's past assurances that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with applicable accounting rules and that its internal controls over financial reporting were sufficient.

The company's assurances may have begun to come under question when, on May 28, 2024, it abruptly announced the replacement of its then-Chief Financial Officer, just one month before its fiscal year end.

After the market closed on Sept. 11, 2024, Aviat said: (i) it“requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting[;]” (ii)“[m]anagement has identified certain material weaknesses in its preliminary assessment of internal control over financial reporting[;]” and (iii) it“identified certain errors impacting previously reported financial information for the fiscal years 2024 and 2023.”

In addition, Aviat held open the possibility that“revision or restatement of prior periods is required.”

“We are looking into whether Aviat may have misled investors about its financial reporting and related controls,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

