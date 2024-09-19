Vouch POS Integrates With Doordash Drive To Offer A Flat Fee Delivery Service To Restaurants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vouch Restaurant POS Logo

Vouch POS integrates with DoorDash Drive. Restaurants can request on-demand drivers and track deliveries through Vouch POS to enhance customer experience.

- Smit NebhwaniWAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vouch POS , a leading restaurant POS system across the US and Canada, integrated with DoorDash Drive to introduce its partnered restaurants with a flat fee delivery service to manage all their delivery orders.With this integration, the partnered restaurants of Vouch restaurant POS are now saved from the hassles of managing their in-house delivery fleet along with the costs associated with it. Adding to that, they also get access to the vast network of DoorDash drivers to improve their service and delivery times.“We are excited to partner with DoorDash Drive to bring this valuable service to our partnered restaurant customers” said Smit Nebhwani, Founder & CEO at Vouch POS.”By simplifying the delivery process and offering a flat fee option, we are helping restaurants increase their revenue and provide exceptional customer service.”Customers can place delivery orders on the online ordering website or over the phone to the restaurant. A Dasher will be assigned, and the tracking URL will be sent to the customers to ensure smooth delivery. The customers can also schedule the deliveries for a future date and time as well. This contactless delivery process provides convenience and safety for everyone involved.“The primary goal of Vouch POS is to simplify every aspect of restaurant management for its partnered restaurants and make the order placing as well as checkout process for customers effortless. Delivery management needs to be hassle free for restaurants to ensure customer satisfaction. Restaurants often face the issue of the non-availability of full-time delivery drivers, higher wages and inconsistent delivery times. These hamper overall business and customer loyalty. Our integration with DoorDash Drive eliminates all these problems for restaurants” added Smit.DoorDash Drive charges restaurants a flat fee for each delivery order. Restaurants can set a minimum order amount for customers to qualify for delivery and have the option to cover delivery fees on their behalf. Restaurant managers also gain access to detailed reports on DoorDash Drive deliveries, helping them to analyse the data and improve the business operations.Smit further added“We have many value driven feature updates and integrations in the pipeline for the coming months. Vouch POS remains dedicated towards enabling restaurants to function better and help them in their growth journey.”About Vouch POSVouch POS is a comprehensive restaurant POS system designed to help restaurants function better and efficiently. It empowers restaurants with a robust point of sale solution, commission-free online ordering system , a real time kitchen display system for faster service, and even self-ordering kiosks to streamline customer flow. But Vouch POS doesn't stop there. It also lets you create a personalized loyalty program to keep your customers coming back for more. Fast, easy to use, and even functional offline, Vouch POS is the ideal solution for restaurants of all sizes, helping businesses thrive across the US and Canada.About DoorDash DriveDoorDash Drive is a logistics and delivery service provided by DoorDash, a popular food delivery company. It allows businesses to use DoorDash's network of drivers to make deliveries to their customers. It offers flexible delivery options, real time tracking, scalable logistics solutions and seamless integration.

Smit Nebhwani

Vouch POS

+1 315-915-5787

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

How Easy to Use Vouch Restaurant POS System

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.