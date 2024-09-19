(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoSight Inc., a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Manager . This interactive tool is versatile and designed to be used for ad-hoc and ongoing assessments to empower organizations with unparalleled capabilities in identifying, managing, and remediating vulnerabilities.

Periodic Penetration Testing is not enough in today's threat environment, you need an internal self-assessment program as well! However, many InfoSec teams still rely on spreadsheets to manage critical vulnerabilities, and although spreadsheets are helpful in some contexts, they shouldn't be used for managing and tracking critical security vulnerabilities. With our Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Management Platform, you can visualize threat trends, create executive reporting, track remediation efforts, and eliminate spreadsheets.

Mitigator is more than a Vulnerability Remediation and tracking tool. Within the platform there are valuable white glove services setting a new standard by offering comprehensive support and active involvement in the entire vulnerability management process. These "analyst-assisted" services include Exploit Penetration Testing, Remediation Assistance and Virtual ISO (vISO) Support Services.

Key Features of the Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Manager:



Centralized Vulnerability Management : Our Centralized Dashboard analyzes vulnerabilities, track trends and facilitates scheduling vulnerability remediation tasks.

Risk Analysis : Analyze vulnerabilities by asset, system host, criticality, IP address and search over specific time periods.

Remediation Tracking : Create Remediation tickets for your team with the click of a button from within your ITSM or use our built-in ticketing system. Supports API integration with JIRA, ServiceNow, Connectwise, etc.

Improved Reporting Accuracy : Eliminate duplicate findings on reports where remediation is complete to the highest level and allows for adjustment risk scores based upon context and compensating controls to create accurate risk reporting with full change audit tracking.

Policy & Program Center -

Provides templates for Incident Response, Information Security, BCP, IT Policies, and more.

Cyber Security Awareness Training Center

– Leverage our Employee Awareness Training courses. Email Phishing Tool – Protect your organization from social engineering attacks with our Email Phishing tool containing hundreds of prebuilt templates.

"At InfoSight, we understand that the cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations need a proactive and dynamic solution to stay ahead of the curve," said Tom Garcia, CEO of InfoSight Inc. "The Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Manager is designed to provide comprehensive protection by integrating threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and remediation tracking into a single, user-friendly platform. Our exclusive distributorship will allow us to leverage Mitigator across all our client industries."

The Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Manager is now available for organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. InfoSight Inc. offers a range of support services to ensure a smooth implementation and ongoing success with the platform.

For more information about the Mitigator Vulnerability and Threat Manager or to schedule a demo, please visit InfoSight's official website at



About InfoSight Inc.

InfoSight Inc. is a trusted cybersecurity and risk management firm with over two decades of successful outcomes. Focused on the commercial businesses , regulated industry, and critical infrastructure where IT & OT converge. Organizations rely on us to keep them secure by designing, building and managing everything with security in mind.

Media Contact: Carol Hererra, Director of Public Relations, InfoSight Inc. Email: [email protected]

