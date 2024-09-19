Primohoagies Celebrates Grand Re-Opening With Free Hoagies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exciting Offers and New Ownership Announced at Springfield, PA

SPRINGFIELD, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its delicious hoagies crafted with premium meats, cheeses, and a signature blend of spices, is excited to announce the grand re-opening of its Springfield, PA location on September 26th, 2024. The store, located at 504 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064, is now under the ownership of Joe Mattair and operating partner, Glenn Derle.



To celebrate the new ownership, PrimoHoagies is offering 100 FREE Primo size hoagies to the first 100 PrimoPerks customers in line on September 26th.* After that, PrimoPerks members can enjoy $9.99 Primo size hoagies all day.* Customers who sign up for the PrimoHoagies Rewards Program on the Grand Re-Opening day will also enjoy exclusive promotions.

PrimoHoagies, known for its recipes, crafts each hoagie with gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and a unique spice blend, all served on award-winning seeded rolls. Their menu features a variety of hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, and more. The company was recently named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row.

With over 20 years of experience in Marketing Technology, Joe decided to fulfill his lifelong dream of owning a small business. Drawn by his passion for the community and quality food, Joe saw PrimoHoagies as the perfect opportunity to achieve his goal.

“Within the hoagie and sandwich category, there is one clear leader when it comes to hoagies: PrimoHoagies,” says Joe.“This reputation for excellence and quality made my decision to franchise with PrimoHoagies an easy one.”

The store will employ approximately 10 employees and offer takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also provides catering, including its popular hoagie trays for events and gatherings. The Springfield location is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to join the complimentary PrimoHoagies Rewards Program to enjoy Grand Re-Opening Day specials. Visit primohoagies.com/rewards to sign up for a PrimoPerks Reward Account and start saving!

*Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not to be combined with any other offer. Valid at Springfield, PA location Only on 9/26/24. No Cash Value.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999