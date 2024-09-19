Cracker Barrel Celebrates 55Th Birthday With Special Promotions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Guests Invited to Celebrate Birthday Milestone with Complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake, plus Beverages from its Original 1969 Menu

LEBANON, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced specials for guests to celebrate its 55th birthday including free slices of its famous Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake accompanied by free beverages from its original 1969 menu for new and existing Cracker Barrel RewardsTM Members with a minimum dine-in purchase*. Kicking off the yearlong birthday celebrations, Cracker Barrel is committed to honoring the brand's timeless traditions and heritage while ushering in an exciting future with celebrations fueled by its food, people and community.

For 55 years, Cracker Barrel has welcomed billions of guests from around the world to enjoy its authentic country-inspired experience, homestyle cooking and warm hospitality. To show appreciation for its employees and guests Cracker Barrel is giving away free slices of its famous Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake today through Sept. 22. To complement the free dessert, Cracker Barrel RewardsTM Members can also receive free bottomless or "all you can hold" Premium Blend Coffee and Iced tea , both items available since day one on the original barrel-shaped menu.

"Cracker Barrel has established itself as one of the most iconic restaurant brands in the industry, but, that achievement is nothing without the dedicated employees and billions of loyal guests who we've had the pleasure of serving over the past 55 years," said Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel's Chief Marketing Officer. "For this milestone birthday, we want to show our genuine appreciation for those people who have helped bring the brand to life over the decades, allowing us to welcome future generations in to forge their own memories around our table."

The decadent dessert cake was introduced to the menu as a special in 1997. By mistake, the cocoa powder was doubled during the testing period resulting in the rich, chocolatey version of the dish guests receive today. For Cracker Barrel's 40th anniversary in 2009, this new version made its way back to the menu for a limited time. The demand was so high it was decided that it would finally earn its spot on the menu. Today there are over 1.2 million slices of cake served annually proving to be just as loved as it was over a decade ago.

Cracker Barrel was founded on the belief that good conversations and human connection are forged around the table (or a repurposed barrel of saltine crackers) with a simple cup of coffee or a glass of sweet tea in hand. In recognition of this simple philosophy and the nearly 44 million cups of these beverages sold annually, guests can enjoy complimentary Premium Blend Coffee, made with 100% Arabica coffee beans for a rich and smooth taste, and freshly brewed Iced Tea, a classic southern staple always garnished with a wedge of lemon today through Sept. 22.

