عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB "Pieno Žvaigždės" Unaudited Financial Results For The First Six Months Of 2024


9/19/2024 12:16:15 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždės" sales revenue for the first six months of 2024 amounted to 101.9 million EUR, which is 3.9% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2023 was 98.1 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was 9.7 million EUR, compared to 11.2 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 6.2 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2023, the Company earned 7.5 million EUR in net profit.


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment

  • 2024_q2_en_eur_solo_ias

MENAFN19092024004107003653ID1108693195


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search