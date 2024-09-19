AB "Pieno Žvaigždės" Unaudited Financial Results For The First Six Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždės" sales revenue for the first six months of 2024 amounted to 101.9 million EUR, which is 3.9% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2023 was 98.1 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2024 was 9.7 million EUR, compared to 11.2 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 6.2 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2023, the Company earned 7.5 million EUR in net profit.





Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment

2024_q2_en_eur_solo_ias