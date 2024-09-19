Don G. Warren, FDBIA, Named 2024 DBIA Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is proud to announce Don G. Warren, FDBIA, as the recipient of the 2024 Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award. Warren, a founding father of DBIA and an instrumental figure in shaping Design-Build Done Right®, has made a profound and lasting impact on the construction industry over his nearly five decades of service.Warren began his career at the age of 15, working on construction sites during the summers. His passion for construction and leadership led him through roles as an estimator, project manager and eventually President and CEO at Suitt Construction, where he grew the company to over $500 million in annual revenue by 2000. It was at Suitt Construction's Special Projects Group that Warren first recognized the potential of design-build delivery, becoming a trailblazer for promoting collaboration, teamwork and partnership in the industry.In 1993, Warren co-founded DBIA and has remained deeply engaged in advancing the organization's mission and best practices. He served on the DBIA Board for seven years, including his tenure as Chair in 1998, where his leadership was crucial to the development of DBIA's early Best Practices and contract documents. Under his guidance, projects such as the Bayer Dorlastan Chemical Plant and the Eli Lilly Research & Development Sphinx Facility received DBIA Awards of Excellence in 1996 and 1999, respectively.Warren's contributions extend beyond his leadership roles. He has been a tireless mentor, serving as Chair of DBIA's College of Fellows Mentoring Committee and a certified DBIA Instructor, sharing his knowledge with the next generation of design-build professionals. Warren also continues to mentor members of a basketball team he coached following the tragic passing of his son, Brandon, embodying his favorite motto:“TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More.”“Design-Build Done Right® is embedded in Don Warren's DNA,” said Rik Kunnath, FDBIA, a past DBIA Chairman and Brunelleschi Award winner.“He has consistently advocated for best practices from a practitioner's perspective and has been essential in advancing the success of truly integrated design-build projects nationwide.”As Warren approaches retirement, his legacy of leadership, innovation and mentorship will continue to shape the future of design-build. The Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award, named after Filippo Brunelleschi, one of history's greatest architects and engineers, is DBIA's highest honor. It recognizes individuals whose careers have significantly advanced the principles and practice of design-build.Learn more about Don G. Warren's legacy and the DBIA Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award.

