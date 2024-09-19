Latitude Group Announces Opening Of Denver Office To Address Surge In U.S. Demand For Residency & Citizenship Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Latitude Group Expands with New Denver Office to Meet Growing Demand for Alternative Residency and Citizenship by Solutions.

Latitude Group's Board of Directors Brings Over 100 Years of Collective Expertise in Investment Migration.

Heidi Finn Appointed to Lead Latitude Group's New Denver Office.

Latitude Group opens its Denver, CO office to meet the demands from U.S. clients seeking advice on international residency & citizenship solutions.

- Heidi Finn of Latitude GroupDENVER, CO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Latitude Group is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest U.S. office in Denver, Colorado. The expansion underscores the firm's dedication to meeting the escalating demand from U.S. clients seeking expert advice on international residency and citizenship solutions.Latitude Group's expansion into Colorado aligns with its mission of offering personalized, in-person advisory services to meet the growing demand from U.S. citizens exploring Golden Visas or alternative citizenship options in Europe and the Caribbean.Leading the Denver office will be Ms. Heidi Finn, a highly experienced professional with extensive expertise in residency and citizenship planning. She holds dual citizenship, has travel experiences in over 130 countries, and brings extensive expertise to the role. Under her leadership, the office will deliver expert guidance and personalized strategies to help clients manage the complexities of international mobility."Americans are increasingly exploring alternative citizenship and residency options to provide greater flexibility for themselves and their families,” says Finn.“Americans are looking to secure Golden Visas and Citizenships from countries less vulnerable to geopolitical and global crises, as well as seeking to enhance their SMILE: Security, Mobility, Insurance protection, Lifestyle, and Education or Employment opportunities. As a result, inquiries from the U.S. market have surged 300% year-over-year.”The Denver office will act as a hub for Latitude Group's full spectrum of services including bespoke residency and citizenship planning and international property. This strategic expansion into Colorado is designed to bolster the firm's capacity to provide innovative and effective solutions tailored to the needs of U.S. clients pursuing global mobility.The official grand opening of the Denver office is September 26, 2024 with events in Aspen on September 24th and Boulder on September 25th.Chris Willis, Managing Partner and Head of the Americas & Caribbean, region will also be in attendance.Latitude Group is a leading provider of residency and by investment citizenship solutions, specializing in serving the wealthy elite. Known for its excellence and personalized approach, Latitude Group helps clients achieve their global mobility goals with innovative and tailored strategies. For those looking to conduct some initial research before consulting a professional, there are several valuable online resources available. The Latitude Passport Index is an excellent tool for exploring the relative strength of passports worldwide. By comparing the visa-free access granted by different countries, users can better understand the benefits of acquiring a second citizenship. Another useful tool is the Latitude Country Access Tool , which allows users to explore the countries they can access based on their current or prospective citizenship. It provides insights into visa requirements, residency options, and other travel-related regulations for a broad range of nations.

Residence by Investment (RBI) provides a unique opportunity to obtain a secondary residence, for you, your spouse, and your dependents.

