Cotta Reaches A Milestone Of Their 800Th High-Speed Gearbox Since 2000

BELOIT, WI, Sept. 19, 2024 -- Cotta, LLC in Beloit, WI is proud to announce that they have reached the milestone of 800 manufactured and rebuilt specialty high-speed gearboxes in the new millennium.









"From the publishing of the last Peanuts comic strip through the dawn of ChatGPT, it's been quite a 25-year run for us. We greatly appreciate our customers!" - Alex Kummant, CEO of Cotta, LLC.

Built to provide years of service, Cotta high-speed gearboxes are engineered in a variety of standard and customized designs. They manufacture uniquely designed, high-speed gearboxes that are widely used in R&D and production test stands for automotive and aerospace components - such as generators, constant-speed drives and pumps.

Cotta's high-speed gearboxes are also applicable for speed management in other non-aviation, industrial testing applications-from EV component testing to major industrial construction equipment R&D.

Also contact them for high-speed gearing components directly integrated into users' products or with their overall custom high-speed component needs – including gears, pinions, bearings, seals and more. To know more, visit our website at:

