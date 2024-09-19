Amped Fitness Expands Orlando Presence With Apopka Location Slated To Open On September 30Th.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) APOPKA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The momentum is undeniable. Amped Fitness® is set to open its third Orlando location in Apopka on September 30th, 2024 , marking another significant milestone in the brand's aggressive expansion strategy.

A Growing Force in Orlando

Amped Fitness Recovery Zone

Amped Fitness Gym

The anticipated opening of the fitness center's Apopka location reflects the brand's steady growth and dedication to bringing its electrifying fitness experience to more communities in Central Florida. This location adds to Amped's impressive presence in the region, with its two other popular locations in Altamonte Springs and Casselberry, already serving fitness enthusiasts. The company's dynamic approach-mixing high-energy environments and a positive community, with top-tier equipment and amenities-is what's fueling this expansion.

Eyes on the Future: More Orlando Locations in Sight

After the brand's recent appearance at the ICSC Real Estate Conference , Amped Fitness® is poised for further expansion throughout the Orlando metro area. With the buzz from the event, the company is actively scouting new locations to meet the rising demand. As real estate opportunities continue to open up, Amped Fitness® is eager to establish itself in even more neighborhoods across the county.

What to Expect at Amped Fitness® Apopka

Amped Fitness® Apopka is designed to provide a fitness experience unlike any other the community has seen. This 24/7 facility will feature a wide variety of state-of-the-art equipment, spacious layouts, unique design, and cutting-edge amenities including the recently introduced Revamped Recovery Zone to support members in all stages of their fitness journey. Whether you're lifting, hitting cardio, or focusing on recovery, Amped Fitness® is built to deliver results.

Community-Centered Fitness

What truly sets Amped Fitness® apart is its commitment to community. As they open more locations, the brand continues to build a fitness family in each new neighborhood, fostering a culture where everyone feels welcomed and supported. The Apopka location will offer more than just a place to work out-it will be a hub for members to connect, thrive, and grow together.

Opening Doors to a New Fitness Experience

Amped Fitness® Apopka is set to open on September 30th , bringing a new wave of excitement and opportunity to the local fitness community. With an already strong presence in Orlando and plans for even more growth, Amped is reshaping the fitness landscape in Central Florida one gym at a time.

For more information on memberships, grand opening events, or amenities, visit our website at or find us on Instagram and Facebook @ampedfitnessapopka.

