MISUMI Celebrated By Comparably For Employee Happiness And Best Perks & Benefits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a leading global supplier of configurable and industrial components, has once again been honored with two Comparably awards, this time for Happiest Employees and Best Company Perks & Benefits.

"We're delighted to be recognized for MISUMI's in its employees,"

stated Nobuyuki Ashida, President,

and Randy Yu, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Communications. "Taking care of our employees is a cornerstone of MISUMI's culture."

In past years, MISUMI has been recognized by Comparably for Best CEOs, Best CEOs for Women, Career Growth, and Leadership.

Comparably awards are determined through anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period, with the final data set compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

MISUMI is currently hiring for a variety of roles, from customer service to business development. Visit misumi/careers

to see current job openings.

About MISUMI

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial automation components. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion parts, MISUMI offers engineering solutions throughout the design cycle. MISUMI is committed to empowering engineers to do incredible design work incredibly fast. For more information, visit misumiusa .

