TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL OPENER 'NUTCRACKERS' SELLS TO HULU IN 8-FIGURE DEAL

RIVF) announces Nutcrackers, which opened the Toronto Festival and became the first splashy deal on the ground since the festival began. Hulu is paying eight figures for the family comedy directed by David Gordon Green and starring Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Hussles. Producers are Rivulet's Rob Paris and Mike Witherill and Rough House's Nate Meyer. UTA Independent Film Group represented Rivulet on the sale. Hulu will release it for Christmas.



About Rivulet Entertainment, Inc. (Ticker: RIVF). The Company is engaged in producing and marketing feature-length films, television, and music production. The company came into existence when it purchased the assets of Rivulet Media Inc. Rivulet's Rob Paris and Mike Witherill have produced and financed such films as John Wick, The Blackcoats Daughter, Nutcrackers, Drinking Buddies, and I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House.

