Next-Generation Management & Governance Framework Unveiled At LIVE 2024 Conference Will Empower IT Leaders In An Era Of Exponential IT

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has introduced its next-generation Management & Governance (M&G) Framework at its LIVE 2024 IT conference. Presented by Jack Hakimian, Senior Vice President of Research and Advisory, the new M&G Framework delivers a comprehensive, structured view of IT capabilities across ten critical domains. It is articulated around a forward-looking view of the world, where exponential technologies transform businesses and organizations. This framework gives CIOs and IT executives the tools to deliver on growing organizational expectations by aligning their initiatives with business objectives, driving innovation, and systematically improving IT performance.

Unveiled during Hakimian's featured keynote at LIVE 2024, IT Management & Governance: The Next Evolution , the updated M&G Framework is built to help IT leaders navigate the complexities of Exponential IT, where rapid technological advancements demand greater agility, maturity, and foresight. This next-generation framework enables IT executives to not only partner effectively with the rest of the organization but also to lead the technological transformation and become drivers of business growth.

"As disruptive technologies like generative AI radically transform how businesses operate through the autonomization of business capabilities, the role of IT needs to expand beyond its traditional boundaries,"

says Jack Hakimian , Senior Vice President of Research Development. "This M&G Framework and our derived diagnostic tools and blueprints give IT executives the means to assess and enhance their core processes, helping them transition from operational management to strategic leadership in their organizations."

The latest version of the firm's M&G Framework reflects the evolving challenges that IT organizations currently face, including the need for rapid innovation, effective risk management, and the elimination of silos within IT departments. With 50 interconnected processes spanning key domains such as Governance, Risk & Compliance, People & Leadership, Data & AI, as well as Security & Privacy, the framework equips CIOs with a comprehensive view of the capabilities needed to elevate their IT teams from tactical executors to strategic enablers.

Break down silos

and foster a more integrated approach to IT operations.

Assess process maturity and assign ownership to ensure accountability.

Align IT strategy with business goals , positioning IT as a key driver of organizational success. Elevate leadership capabilities across the IT function, ensuring that all domain leaders operate under a standardized management and governance framework.

" The M&G Framework enables CIOs to transform their IT organizations into cohesive, efficient units capable of driving value across the business ," explains Hakimian. "Using the structured, data-driven approach that we've proposed, IT leaders can address capability gaps and manage critical processes that ensure their teams are well-prepared to deliver on Exponential IT principles. "

Each of the following ten domains in the M&G Framework is designed to help IT leaders address specific challenges, providing a roadmap for long-term, sustainable growth:

Includes areas such as business continuity management, internal controls, risk management,and business value maximization.Encompasses IT innovation, stakeholder alignment, IT strategy, and quality management.Covers IT portfolio management, project management, and organizational change management.Includes service management and IT product management.Features talent management, leadership culture and values, knowledge management, and IT organizational structure.Includes data governance, AI strategy, data development and integration, as well as data insights and analytics.Covers resource management, vendor portfolio management, and vendor performance management.Focuses on security operations, identity and access management, as well as privacy program management.Includes cloud management, change and release management, and service desk operations.Focuses on application strategy, requirements gathering, application portfolio management, and app maintenance.

Hakimian's keynote at LIVE 2024, which was presented on the second day of the three-day conference, emphasized that IT leaders are at the helm of their organization's journey into Exponential IT – a future where technology evolves rapidly and exponentially, demanding that IT departments adapt, innovate, and lead. The new M&G Framework is a direct response to these demands, providing CIOs with the foundation to not only meet today's challenges but thrive in tomorrow's exponentially digital landscape.

Built specifically for CIOs and senior IT leaders, the M&G Framework provides a roadmap to not only improve IT performance but also raise the profile of IT within the broader business context. By standardizing processes, improving leadership capabilities, and driving accountability, CIOs can ensure their IT organizations are aligned with overall business strategy and capable of delivering exceptional results.

