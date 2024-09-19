National Alliance For Caregiving Responds To Federal Progress Report On The National Strategy To Support Family Caregivers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National Alliance for Caregiving applauds progress, calls for more urgency



The Administration for Community Living (ACL) has issued a comprehensive report to detailing the significant progress made by 15 agencies in implementing the National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers (National Strategy). This National Strategy, launched in 2022, represents the nation's first whole-of-society approach to supporting America's 53 million family caregivers.

The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) commends the efforts of the ACL and participating federal agencies for their dedication to advancing the vision outlined in the National Strategy. Their work has resulted in important progress and crucial investments in federal coordination, technical assistance, and implementation of the 350 actions committed to almost two years ago.

"This progress report shows the federal government's commitment to turning the National Strategy into tangible support for family caregivers," said Jason Resendez, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving. "While we've made strides, the urgent needs of family caregivers demand more ambitious action. We are eager to work with the administration and Congress to drive accountability, increase investment, and elevate caregiving as a national priority. The time for bold action is now."

The Congressional Report highlights include:



Nearly all of the 350 recommended action steps for federal agencies are either completed or in progress, with 40 new actions since 2022.

New Medicare payments for family caregiver training services.

Increased federal funding for research and technical assistance related to caregiving and implementation of the National Strategy. Enhanced data collection and public health surveillance to better understand family caregivers and their challenges.

Since its initial release, the National Strategy has provided a crucial roadmap for federal and state policymakers, agencies, and community leaders to increase coordination and access to support services for family caregivers across the U.S. In just two years, this plan has helped lay a stronger foundation to support Americans navigating the complex landscapes of aging, disability, and serious illness care.

This progress has been championed by the Act on RAISE campaign, an NAC-led initiative supported by more than 100 organizations across aging, disability, and patient advocacy sectors. The campaign has been a key voice for urgency and action on the National Strategy.

Looking ahead, NAC is committed to strengthening the National Strategy to meet the evolving needs of today's family caregivers. To achieve this vision, NAC urges Congress to take three critical actions:



Reauthorize the Older Americans Act and the RAISE Family Caregivers Act to guarantee consistent, comprehensive support for caregivers across the nation.

Boost federal funding for National Strategy implementation through national and state-level grants and pilot programs. Advance key policy recommendations outlined in the Strategy, including paid family and medical leave, caregiver tax credits, and reforms to Medicare and Medicaid that enhance caregiver support in homes and communities.

Learn more:



Read the Report to Congress on Federal Implementation of the Strategy

View the data tables that show the progress made by federal agencies Read the HHS press release

About the National Alliance for Caregiving

Established in 1996, the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) is a national membership coalition that brings together more than 50 national healthcare companies and nonprofits, care innovators, caregiving advocacy organizations, and financial services leaders to build health, wealth, and equity for America's 53 million family caregivers. From championing our nation's first-ever national caregiving strategy to releasing new insights on the realities of caregiving, NAC works tirelessly to make caregiving more sustainable and equitable through agenda-setting research, programming, and policy change. Learn more at .

