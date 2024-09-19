Crescendo Names High Technology Veteran Zack Urlocker As COO (Former Duo Security, Mysql, Zendesk) As Company Targets The Enterprise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crescendo Pioneers Augmented AI that Provides the Latest Innovations in Artificial Intelligence Plus Human Domain Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo, creators of the first augmented-AI customer experience (CX) platform, today announced the appointment of Zack Urlocker to a new company position as COO responsible for go-to-market activities reporting to CEO Matt Price. In addition, the Crescendo platform now includes mission-critical features and capabilities in its proprietary AI to meet the most demanding needs of enterprises.



Designed to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and empower contact center agents, the Crescendo platform rapidly embeds the latest innovations in AI into CX management with a unique combination that puts human domain experts in the loop. In doing so, the platform enables human domain experts to manage an order of magnitude more incidents, constantly iterate and improve the platform, and deliver a superior customer experience that is priced by outcome, not the industry-standard hourly rate or headcount model.

“Customers love pricing based on results and that we can delight their callers with fast, automated answers personalized for that company with a human domain expert always on hand to resolve the most difficult issues,” said Matt Price, CEO of Crescendo.“We're seeing tremendous demand from enterprise customers who want to improve customer engagement and drive efficiency. Zack brings deep experience in scaling some of the most disruptive B2B software companies in the industry and I'm excited to work with Zack once again.”

Urlocker brings two decades of success in building great companies quickly – he served as COO of Zendesk (which agreed to a $10 billion exit in 2022) where he worked closely with Price who ran the company's EMEA operations. Urlocker has served as CEO of Gatsby, COO of Duo Security (acquired by Cisco for $2.35 Billion) and EVP Product at MySQL (acquired by Sun Microsystems for $1 billion). Urlocker is a popular conference speaker on market disruption and created the popular Substack Build to Scale .

Urlocker joins an already strong enterprise management team that includes Andy Lee (Executive Chairman, founder of Alorica), Anand Chandrasekaran (President, previously with General Catalyst, and CPO at Five9), Tod Famous (Chief Product Officer, previously CPO with Genesys Multicloud), and Slava Zhakov (CTO, previously CTO with Genesys).

Crescendo has built a powerful and highly scalable augmented-AI solution that allows Crescendo to control quality, ensuring a seamless experience that automates repetitive tasks with innovative AI while maintaining the personal touch customers expect. Businesses can offer fast, accurate, and empathetic customer service while maximizing operational efficiency.

To better meet enterprise requirements, Crescendo boasts mission-critical features and capabilities that include AI Assistants that cover all major channels – including online chat, voice and email. Crescendo now integrates with major enterprise applications such as Zendesk, Salesforce, Hubspot as well as leading Contact Center Systems. Crescendo is SOC-2 Type II compliant and has enlisted a third party to test our software and operations for 100% compliance with HIPAA requirements. For more details on our enterprise features, please visit and take our technology for a test drive.

Already, Crescendo's platform has delivered impressive results for its early customers, with zero customer downtime since 2023. For one consumer electronics company, RIO, Crescendo's CX assistant easily handled major spikes in customer engagement, resolving 90% of pre-sales queries and 60% of post sales queries while improving CSAT.

About Crescendo

Crescendo developed the world's first augmented-AI customer experience (CX) platform that combines the power of AI with human domain expertise to deliver outcome-driven results for fast-moving, digitally-native enterprises growing quickly. With its unique approach, Crescendo offers scalable solutions that optimize both frontline and back office operations, helping companies create meaningful, personalized customer experiences.

