One More Child Appoints New Executive Director Of Anti-Trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child recently announced the appointment of Jamie Zeigler as the new executive director of anti-trafficking based in Raleigh. Zeigler will oversee the national anti-trafficking programs which currently operate in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio with plans to expand into other states.

One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams provide counseling, advocacy, mentorship and other resources to survivors of human trafficking. Trauma-trained experts also work alongside multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshal Service, Secret Service and the FBI on operations to locate and help trafficking victims.

“I'm excited for this opportunity to lead an amazing team of professionals,” said Zeigler.“We are thankful for the impact we are having in this area. Fighting for trafficking survivors in the research triangle has been an honor, and I look forward to the program growing over the next year."

Zeigler has been with the organization for more than two years, previously serving as the national director of anti-trafficking mobile teams.

“Jamie is a fierce advocate for vulnerable children and survivors of human trafficking,” said Jodi Domangue, vice president of program operations and public policy.“Her expertise has expanded the life-changing services of One More Child nationally and will allow us to deliver hope to more children and families.”

In 2023, One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams served 1,007 trafficking clients nationally and reached 12,969 people through education, advocacy and awareness. The organization was awarded earlier this year a Proclamation from the Office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, signed by the Cabinet members, recognizing its exceptional work helping survivors and leading the fight against human trafficking.

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

