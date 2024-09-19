(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CC chemokine receptor type 5 market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government funding, R&D collaborations, public health campaigns, public-private partnerships, and the discovery of CCR5.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The CC chemokine receptor type 5 market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the prevalence of HIV or AIDS, healthcare infrastructure, economic incentives, increasing demand for healthcare, and economic growth.

Growth Driver Of The CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the CC chemokine receptor type 5 market going forward. The prevalence of chronic diseases is growing due to aging populations and increasing rates of lifestyle-related risk factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5) is crucial in chronic diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as it acts as a coreceptor that allows the virus to enter and infect immune cells, playing a key role in the progression of the disease.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Avexa Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Abcam Limited, BioLegend Inc., R&D Systems Inc, American Gene Technologies International Inc, NSJ Bioreagents, Cytodyn Inc., Affinity Biosciences.

What Are The Dominant Trends In CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the CC chemokine receptor type 5 market are focused on developing new drugs, such as a CCR5 antagonist, to gain a competitive advantage. A CC chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) antagonist is a type of drug that blocks the CC chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) receptor on immune cells, preventing certain pathogens such as HIV from binding and entering these cells, thereby inhibiting infection and modulating immune responses.

How Is The Global CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Segmented?

1) By Type: BMS-813160, AG-1105, CCL-14, DS-001, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

3) By Application: Infectious Disease, Gastrointestinal, Immunology, Oncology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Facilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market

North America was the largest region in the CC chemokine receptor type 5 market in 2023. The regions covered in the cc chemokine receptor type 5 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Market Definition

CC chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5) refers to a protein located on the surface of white blood cells that plays a key role in the immune system by acting as a receptor for certain chemokines, which are signaling molecules that direct the movement of immune cells towards sites of inflammation or infection. It is involved in the pathogenesis of diseases such as HIV, where it serves as a co-receptor, allowing the virus to enter and infect host cells, making it a target for therapeutic interventions.

CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global CC chemokine receptor type 5 market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The CC Chemokine Receptor Type 5 Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on CC chemokine receptor type 5 market size , CC chemokine receptor type 5 market drivers and trends, CC chemokine receptor type 5 market major players and CC chemokine receptor type 5 market growth across geographies.

