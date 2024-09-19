GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTE TO YOUTH SPORTS AND ARTS INITIATIVES AT GENESIS OF ALEXANDRIA GRAND OPENING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Genesis donates $10,000 to Washington & Education Foundation Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $10,000 to

Del Ray Artisans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the Genesis of Alexandria grand opening, Genesis

and Genesis Inspiration Foundation recently donated a total of $20,000 to youth sports and arts initiatives in the community. These donations will contribute to Washington Tennis & Education Foundation's junior tennis and Del Ray Artisans' art curricula and scholarships.

(left to right) Ted Mengiste, vice president, sales operations, Genesis Motor America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, Kevin Reilly, owner and president, Genesis of Alexandria, John Borden, president and chief executive officer, Washington Tennis & Education Foundation, Jacob Hong, chief executive coordinator, Genesis Motor America in Alexandria, Va. on September 17, 2024 (Photo/Genesis)

Continue Reading

Washington Tennis & Education Foundation (WTEF) empowers students to achieve their highest potential through academic support, tennis instruction, and life skills training. With two campuses and over 10 school partnerships, WTEF has impacted more than 600 lives in the past year. WTEF's junior programming offers an extensive and inclusive tennis pathway for youth of all ages, abilities, and levels. This donation is made through Genesis Gives, a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America aimed at improving access to youth sports in under-resourced communities.

"WTEF is fortunate to receive support from an organization that recognizes the importance of investing in ability-rich communities that are under-resourced," said John Borden, president and chief executive officer, Washington Tennis & Education Foundation. "Genesis exemplifies intelligent corporate social responsibility, and its gift will directly impact the students of WTEF and the communities of Southeast DC."

Del Ray Artisans is dedicated to promoting art for the benefit of artists and the community. Its new STEAM-tastic youth program provides interactive classes that integrate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) with hands-on craft projects designed to inspire creativity. Additionally, Del Ray Artisans hosts annual summer art camps and awards high school scholarships to further support young artists. The donation will help fund each of these initiatives, expanding opportunities for local youth to experience the arts and pursue their passions.

"Del Ray Artisans is honored to receive this generous donation from Genesis Inspiration Foundation," said Dawn Wyse Hurto, president, Del Ray Artisans. "Because of this gift, our nonprofit will be able to focus more time and energy on the development of creative programs for youth in Alexandria, including our new STEAM-tastic workshops and looking ahead to our 2025 youth art camp."

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit genesisgives .

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit

genesisinspirationfoundation.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House , the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED