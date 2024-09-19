Fresh Food Packaging Market To Surpass $124.15 Billion By 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fresh Food Packaging Size to Grow from USD 93.71 Billion in 2024 to USD 124.15 Billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing chilled and frozen food retail also requires effective packaging solutions to maintain quality during storage and delivery. Further, innovation in active and intelligent packaging materials integrated with sensors is gaining traction to continuously monitor food quality.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $93.71 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $124.15 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material Type, By Packaging Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Growing demand for fresh and healthy foods

. Increasing demand for longer shelf life of perishable products Restraints & Challenges . Volatility in raw material prices

. High cost of innovation and manufacturing

Market Trends:

There is a growing shift towards sustainable packaging materials to reduce environmental footprint. Materials like paper & paperboard, bio-based and biodegradable plastics are gaining widespread acceptance in the fresh food packaging industry. Manufacturers are focusing on 'greening' their portfolios and replacing non-recyclable materials with eco-friendly alternatives highlighting their sustainability credentials to environment-conscious consumers.

The fast-paced lifestyle has boosted the demand for packaged, ready-to-eat fresh foods that offer convenience without compromising on quality. Innovative packaging solutions like re-closable, easy-open and stand-up pouches are well-aligned with the evolving consumption patterns. Customizable pack sizes are also increasingly popular for on-the-go consumption.

Market Opportunities:

The demand for convenient and easy-to-use food packaging is growing tremendously. With rising health awareness and busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly looking for packaging that allows them to easily store, transport and consume food items safely and hygienically without much effort. Food brands and retailers recognize this trend and are developing innovative packaging solutions that offer added convenience like re-closable, leak-proof and microwavable features. They are also focusing on portable and lightweight designs for on-the-go consumption. This fast evolving demand for convenience is opening up new opportunities for packaging manufacturers to develop advanced materials and designs.

With sustainability and eco-friendliness becoming a priority, packaging manufacturers are exploring alternatives to plastics and using more recycled content in their products. They are investing in renewable and plant-based materials like paper, bioplastics and biodegradable films that have lower environmental footprint. Brands and retailers also prefer sustainable options for their green image and to comply with stringent regulations. This shift towards eco-packaging presents opportunities to develop innovative and viable sustainable solutions across various segments like meat, fruits, vegetables etc. Companies developing sustainable packages with improved performance, reduced costs and compelling marketing proposition will gain an edge.

Key Market Takeaways

The global fresh food packaging market size was valued at USD 93.71 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for packaged and convenience foods are driving the market.

On the basis of material, the flexible & rigid plastic segment holds the dominant position owing to its low cost, durability and versatility. However, paper & paperboard is expected to register higher growth due to growing preference for sustainable options.

On the basis of end use, the meat products segment dominates the market driven by growing meat consumption worldwide. However, the fruits segment is projected to witness highest growth on account of increased health consciousness and demand for seasonal fruits.

Regionally, North America holds the dominant position in the fresh food packaging market driven by well-established food processing sector and demand for packaging innovations. Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the fastest growing regional market supported by rapid economic expansion, urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Key players operating in the fresh food packaging market include International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Ball Corporation, Smurfit Kappa, Amcor, DS Smith, and Sealed Air Corporation. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and presence across major markets through acquisitions and partnerships.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Amcor PLC partnered with Moda; this is a New Zealand based company in order to provide innovative packaging solutions in North and Latin American regions.



Amcor PLC successfully merged with Bemis Company The acquisition of Bemis was expected to enhance the scale of operations as well as capabilities so that Amcor could

boost its market position.



Detailed Segmentation:

By Material:



Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal Others



By Packaging:



Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging Others

By Application:



Eggs, Meat and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products



By Regional:

North America :



U.S. Canada

Latin America :



Brazil

Argentina

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe :



Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific :



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East :



GCC Countries

Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa :



South Africa

North Africa Central Africa



