Olympus Insurance Implements The Charlee.Ai Predictive Analytics Platform From Selection To Live In 30 Days

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charlee , a leading provider of a cutting-edge and patented AI with pre-built solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection by Olympus Insurance. Olympus Insurance successfully went live with Charlee's transformative predictive analytics platform in just 30 days.

As the insurance continues to evolve, Olympus Insurance has prioritized leveraging advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, to manage risk, to reduce severity, and to reduce claim expenses. By integrating Charlee's pre-built solutions such as the state-of-the-art predictive analytics, document intelligence and on-demand search capabilities, Olympus Insurance is able to harness data-driven insights and prioritize claims to better anticipate and respond to customer needs, and potential risks.

Charlee's platform is renowned for its sophisticated algorithms and intuitive interface, designed to deliver actionable insights and predictions with claims contextual summaries and streamline decision-making processes. Its ability to analyze vast amounts of data in real time empowers Olympus Insurance to optimize operations and streamline claims processing.

“Partnering with Charlee is another important step forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Lyle Freedman, CIO of Olympus Insurance.“The rapid deployment of Charlee's platform within just 30 days underscores their dedication to Olympus and our staying at the forefront of technology and delivering exceptional value to our policyholders.”

The swift implementation of Charlee's predictive analytics platform involved a seamless integration process, Single Sign-On (SSO) and demonstrated both the robustness of the technology and the agility of the teams. This successful go-live not only highlights the efficiency of Charlee's solutions but also reflects the commitment to Charlee's clients.

Brian Maries, AVP of Claims, added,“We are excited to see the positive impact that Charlee's predictive analytics will have on our operations. The insights gained from this platform will enable us to make more informed decisions, enhance risk management, and ultimately provide a superior experience for our policyholders.”

Charlee's CEO/Founder, Sri Ramaswamy, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are honored to collaborate with Olympus Insurance and support their journey towards data-driven excellence. The rapid implementation of our platform demonstrates the strong alignment between our technologies and Olympus's forward-thinking approach. We look forward to seeing the continued success and advancements this partnership will bring.”

The Charlee platform is comprised of pre-built and pre-trained solutions which include severity, litigation and suspicious claims predictions, alerts and insights. Also included is a document intelligence solution, DocuCharlee, which provides document summarization, fields extractions, exposure/risk intelligence and more. A query tool, AskCharlee, which provides for on-demand search and discovery of information, is also part of the platform.

Charlee provides a free three week proof of concept (POC) to anyone who'd like to see the value Charlee can provide them.

About Charlee

Charlee is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

