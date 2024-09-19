Iran, Burkina Faso Sign Mou For Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 19 (IANS) Iran and Burkina Faso have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in peaceful nuclear activities, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported Thursday.

Officials from the two countries signed the MoU on the sidelines of the 68th regular session of the General of the International Atomic Agency in Vienna. It includes bilateral cooperation on research, education, and implementation of joint projects, IRNA reported.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that his country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, pushing back against international concerns over its uranium enrichment programme.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with several major countries around the world, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

The agreement has been in jeopardy since the United States withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions on Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts to revive the deal have stalled since August 2022, despite multiple rounds of negotiations in Vienna. As tensions persist, the international community continues to watch Iran's nuclear activities with heightened scrutiny.