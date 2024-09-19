CNBC Names Quantiphi Among World's Top Insurtech Companies For AI Claim, Fraud Management Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced its recognition in CNBC's prestigious World's Top Insurtech Companies 2024

list in the Claim and Fraud Management category, for leveraging AI to reform insurance claim processing and fraud detection management.

The list, compiled in collaboration with the global research firm Statista , celebrates the 150 top-performing Insurtech companies worldwide, across multiple segments. Quantiphi stands among 20 companies recognized for its pioneering efforts in using AI and data-driven solutions to improve the accuracy of insurance claim assessments , accelerate processing and reduce operational costs while enhancing efficiency in detecting fraudulent activities.

"Being recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the world's top insurtech innovators reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation in the insurance industry through cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and redefine the way claims are processed and fraud is mitigated,"

Quantiphi Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance , Bhaskar Kalita said. "As we continue to solve what matters for enterprises, we're honored to receive this nod of excellence from CNBC and Statista."

Quantiphi's inclusion in this distinguished list is a result of its continued investment in AI-powered solutions that empower insurers to overcome the complexities of claims and fraud management. Its suite of AI-driven tools is designed to ensure faster, more accurate claim resolutions while preventing fraudulent claims that cost the industry billions annually .

About Quantiphi

is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at

