The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Appoints Varduhi Kyureghyan As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) has appointed Varduhi Kyureghyan as Chief Officer (CFO). In this role, she will lead financial management and oversight of the global association dedicated to advancing the impact and influence of women in healthcare.

HBA Announces Chief Financial Officer

Continue Reading

A seasoned executive, Varduhi brings to the HBA more than 15 years of financial management experience in the nonprofit sector. She has successfully overseen financial planning and budgeting for multi-million-dollar budgets and complex funding portfolios, and directed financial operations across multiple regions, ensuring compliance with international regulations and improving financial transparency, reporting, and operational efficiency. Known for her collaborative approach with senior leadership and board members, Varduhi has developed financial strategies that support organizational growth and expansion.

Most recently, she was responsible for ensuring the financial sustainability of numerous nonprofit organizations in her role as Consulting CFO at BTQ Financial. Her distinguished career also includes a notable tenure at Physicians for Human Rights, where she progressed through various roles and ultimately became the Director of Finance.

"Varduhi's extensive experience and unwavering commitment to financial excellence make her the perfect fit for the HBA as we continue to expand our global impact," said Mary Stutts, HBA's Chief Executive Officer. "Her leadership will be pivotal in helping the HBA not only achieve but surpass our financial goals, enabling us to strengthen our global reach and deliver even greater programming and value to the women in our network."

Originally from Armenia, Varduhi relocated to the United States in 2003, and currently resides in New York. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, as well as a BA in engineering, and considers herself a lifelong learner.

About the HBA:

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With locations around the globe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 150 Corporate Partners representing a workforce of approximately five million employees. The HBA provides career development for women at all career levels; thought leadership platforms and forums for women in leadership, closing the women's health and wellness gap and funding women innovators; development programs for the future healthcare workforce; and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies advancing women in the workplace.

SOURCE Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED