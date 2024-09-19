The U.S. military animals market size is expected to reach USD 63.8 Million by 2030, growing at 7.61% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The growth is driven by increasing demand and spending on military working dogs and increasing internal and external security threats. Dogs were trained to detect land mines at one point, but the stress of combat and the fear of unstable ground rendered them ineffective. However, they are particularly good at sniffing out drugs, weapons, bombs, and hostile soldiers.

The majority of dogs are only ever trained in either IED or drug detection-never both. The reason for this is straightforward: the more specialized the dog, the better the outcomes. Additionally, if a dog was trained to search for everything and anything, it would be difficult to determine exactly what he had located or which team to contact in response to the dog's barking signal.



Since World War II, military working dogs have been a significant component of the American armed services and have received official recognition. These dogs once could locate wounded soldiers and alert troops to approaching rivals as well as gas. Now, military dogs not only battle the enemy but also detect explosives and drugs. Additionally, according to the Department of Defence (DOD), 13% of canine recruits are born and raised in the American military due to the DOD Military Working Dog Breeding Program. The rest are acquired from top breeders throughout the world. Every year, between 50 and 90 puppies are born into this program. Military working dogs, or MWDs, put in a lot of effort every day to serve in a variety of capacities for the military, including explosive detection, tracking, search & rescue, and more.

It has been common since ancient times to use animals in battle to raise courage and aid in communications or surveillance. Pigeons, sea lions, bats, cats, insects, chickens, camels, rats, dolphins, pigs, horses, and even elephants have all been utilized historically. The dog, considered to be man's best friend, has served in the military around the world for the longest of all of these animals, but some of them are still in use today.

Due to their keen senses and unwavering loyalty, dogs are invaluable companions for soldiers navigating dangerous and unpredictable conflict zones. Belgian Malinois or German Shepherds make up the majority of military canines. However, these aren't the only breeds that can serve in the military. Among the most popular breeds, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers, Giant Schnauzers, Sheepdogs, and Collies have all performed bravely in the past.

By animal type, the dog segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

Based on service type, the scout/patrol search segment dominated the market in 2023, and the sentry segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

By sector, the army dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The army is in charge of protecting the whole landmass of the United States, as well as its holdings, commonwealths, and overseas territories

