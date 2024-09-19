Adherence Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 2.05 Billion By 2033

Ottawa, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adherence packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 1.10 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 1.93 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 6.43% between 2024 and 2033.





Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Adherence Packaging Market



Increasing number of chronic diseases is the major factor that drives the market.

Increasing need for medication perceives growth in North America due to increased number of elder generations.

Pharmaceutical industry is the dominating sector in market due to increased healthcare requirement. Increasing need for sterile packaging solution is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Download Statistical Data:

Market Overview

The adherence packaging market revolves around pre-packaging of medications allotted to the patients which improves on-time consumption of medicine and also reduces risks of wrong dosage consumption. Along with this, medication synchronization, reducing multiple prescriptions and increasing medication adherence are the leading objectives of the market. The demand for adherence packaging has increased due to aging population and significant advantage of prescribed dosages.

The simple medication administration and the use of single or multiple dosage packing has also reduced the fear of adverse side effect which is common among older adults. The regularly scheduled contact points provided by adherence packaging services solve medication-related problems and also check on patient's current medication regimen.

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

Driver

Chronic diseases and need for quality medication drive the adherence packaging market

The major driving factor is the increasing number of chronic diseases which include diabetes, heart disease and arthritis wherein the patient requires long-term medication and adherence packaging market offers high quality medicine administration. The adherence packaging market focuses on increasing the patient independency, reducing the pressure of managing multiple medications and also reducing intentional and unintentional nonadherence. The convenience and confidence of the patients has significantly contributed to the growth of adherence packaging market.

Restraint

High costs and strict regulations hinder the adherence packaging market

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of the adherence packaging market is high costs and strict regulations essential for the dosage and medicines. The high costs are result of medical facilities provided to the patient and the cost-expenditure for smaller pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this, government guidelines are necessary to be followed by the adherence packaging and the regulations are often time-consuming and costly.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ ...

Opportunity

Personalized Packaging and AI Integration

The adherence packaging market offers customer convenience by providing medical synchronization and ensuring on-time consumption. The packaging should provide services beyond chronic diseases and include other diseases as well like health disorders and substance abuse. The adherence packaging can also create personalized batches according to the patients' needs and requirements.

Technological advancement has made taking medicines on time easier and this has significantly contributed to the emerging adherence packaging market with innovations like medication sleeves, smart pill boxes and video supported treatment. Digital adherence technologies help patients suffering from TB rather than the traditional directly observed therapy. The advancements like indigestible sensors, motion-sensor-based wearables and predictive analytics are increasing the demand of the market due to features and convenience provided to the patient. Apart from this, medication event monitoring system (MEMS), electronic pill boxes, electronic audiovisual reminder devices (AVRD) and radio frequency identification (RFID) are the upcoming technological advancements in adherence packaging market .

Regional Insights

North America's infrastructure: Regions Efforts to Grow

North America is the dominating region in the adherence packaging market due to the growth of aging population and increasing chronic diseases. The treatments of chronic diseases are expensive, although, America in this case is adamant on reducing healthcare costs through government initiatives and tax-breaks which is the reason behind emerging adherence packaging market in North American region.

The aging American population prefers medical dosages which are easy and convenient to remember. The American healthcare infrastructure is the major factor for the growth and increasing demand of adherence packaging market. Along with technological advancement, massive investments in healthcare sectors have increased the growth rate of the market.

In March 2024, Alleviating Supply Chain issued its packaging launch and picked speed in North America and the reasons were savings, access, shipping, timeline and reduction of carbon footprint. In the 2023, the association was able to increase supply chain and also able to make improvements. It also stated that they should have adopted resilient strategies for continued progress.



Europe is the steady market in the adherence packaging market due to increased expenditure on healthcare sector due to the increasing number of chronic diseases. Although the healthcare services are costly, the European government has adopted initiatives and regulations to reduce the costs revenue and to increase medication adherence which will increase the adherence packaging market rate. The European region focuses on the digital adherence integration to improve the packaging facilities and to also fulfil the requirements of personalised packaging demands. European Union has also undertaken the initiative to adopt medication adherence-enhancing interventions (MAEIs) which will be beneficial for the adherence packaging market.

In March 2024, a collaboration between several companies which are INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe, PepsiCo, and Amcor had launched packaging solutions for Sunbites crisps and also incorporated 50% of recycled plastic. The companies ensured to follow strict regulations set by the European Union for the industries like food contact packaging and sensitive medical services.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in adherence packaging market. The increasing aging population and the chronic diseases which has attributed to the growth of healthcare packaging as well market are the major factors to drive the adherence packaging market. The underdevelopment of healthcare infrastructure poses as a hindrance to the Asia-Pacific region, given the reason that tackling the regulatory guidelines is costly and time-consuming. The medicine adherence in this region can reduce hospitalized risks and decrease healthcare costs. In addition, medical adherence also reduces hypertension and control.

In March 2024, Bambrew, a clean-tech start-up in sustainable packaging space had raised Rs 60 crore in equity and had provided solution for the degradable and environment and animal friendly packaging. The funding was used into packaging firms like FMCG, Food and Beverages product categories to expand their base. The company also stated that the products were certified by the Government of India and the Central Pollution Control Board.



Top Companies Leading the Adherence Packaging Market



WestRock Company

Medicine-On-Time LLC

Parata Systems, LLC

Omnicell, Inc.

AARDEX Group

Jones Healthcare Group

Cardinal Health

MCKESSON CORPORATION

Baxter

BD

Euclid Medical Products

Aptar CSP Technologies, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Synergy Medical

Manrex Ltd. Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Recent Developments: