Experience An Unforgettable Journey In A PLACE TO CALL HOME, Guyana To Georgia Women’S Nursing Memoir

Charleston, SC, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey from darkness to hope and light in a powerful new memoir on a life lived across cultures, nations, and incredible trials overcome. When Maxine growing up in Guyana, South America, she dreamed of an adult life that mirrored the joy of her childhood. Always surrounded by friends, cousins, and family elders, there was no shortage of love or community. Her experiences taught her to work hard for her dreams, and to become deeply independent. But those values would eventually be put to the test.

At age twenty, Maxine moved to the United States, encountering a painful first marriage that ended in divorce. She also experienced the death of a child and the overwhelming grief that came with that. But Maxine never gave up on the lessons of her childhood. In spite of financial struggles and the tragedy of loss, she put herself through multiple degrees, culminating in a doctorate in the nursing field.

Now, Maxine teaches nursing classes at the college level, and her hard work and dedication have created a beautiful life for herself, her husband, and her daughter. Dr. Maxine Elm's memoir, A Place to Call Home chronicles the hardship in searching for one's place in the world, inspiring hope in readers that their stories, too, can reach joyful new chapters. A book written for those who are wandering, lost, or working to find themselves, A Place to Call Home is for any reader working to confront trauma and establish their place in the world. This book offers a gentle, nurturing voice to partner with you on your path.

About the Author:

Dr. Maxine Elm was born and raised in Guyana, South America, migrating to the U.S. at age twenty. She now teaches as a didactic and clinical professor of nursing. Maxine holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice in health care leadership, and she has spent many years as a champion in her field. Maxine loves to travel and experience diverse cultures, continually expanding her perspective through places and people. She currently resides in Georgia with her husband Michael and daughter Makayla.

