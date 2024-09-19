(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovation Lounges partners with Morgan's Rock Sanctuary for a regenerative community in Nicaragua focused on holistic living.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation Lounges Marketplace announces its partnership with Morgan's Rock Sanctuary, an organization led by CEO Arnold Poncon, dedicated to advancing regenerative and circular solutions. This marks Innovation Lounges as an official partner of Morgan's Rock Sanctuary, and together, they will play a pivotal role in transforming the future of sustainable living through this groundbreaking project in Nicaragua.Morgan's Rock Sanctuary: A Regenerative and Conscious CommunityThis initiative is a pioneering project that spans over 2,320 hectares of land on the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, located 20 minutes north of San Juan del Sur. The mission of Morgan's Rock Sanctuary is to create a sustainable, regenerative community deeply aligned with nature, where biodiversity is restored, and human well-being thrives. With access to four pristine beaches, it aims to serve as a model for sustainable development that combines natural harmony with community-driven innovation.In recognition of its potential impact, Morgan's Rock Sanctuary was recently awarded as part of the prestigious Nasdaq Milestone Program and was showcased on the iconic screens of Times Square in New York City this June.Innovation Lounges' Role in Morgan's Rock SanctuaryAs a partner, Innovation Lounges will design and implement both interior and exterior spaces within this community. This will include developing a new beach club and restaurant, as well as the construction of the first phase of 40 homes for community members and collaborators. Innovation Lounges is committed to bringing its distinct vision of sustainability, luxury, and regenerative practices to every aspect of Morgan's Rock Sanctuary's development.This project is about establishing a community where individuals and families can reconnect with nature and their sense of purpose. Morgan's Rock Sanctuary offers residents access to holistic practices such as yoga, meditation, and natural healing, alongside opportunities for cultural engagement and creative expression.Morgan's Rock Sanctuary's Mission and VisionMorgan's Rock Sanctuary is dedicated to addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental and social challenges through a commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, Morgan's Rock Sanctuary facilitates access to regenerative technologies and systems that enable real-world examples of landscape and marine restoration. By empowering landowners, agriculture, and aquaculture leaders, the goal is to inspire widespread action toward regenerating ecosystems on a global scale.Morgan's Rock Sanctuary - Commitment to a Sustainable FutureMorgan's Rock Sanctuary embodies the spirit of togetherness and shared responsibility. Inspired by the African philosophy which was eloquently described by Nelson Mandela as“the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others,” this community is built on the belief that success is a collective achievement.Guiding principles of Morgan's Rock Sanctuary include regenerative living, landscape and marine restoration, innovation, inclusivity, health and wellness, and nature-based solutions. These principles are at the heart of the development and are aimed at creating a sustainable community that fosters biodiversity, provides abundant natural resources, and promotes a thriving, healthy lifestyle for all.From renewable energy and conservation practices to regenerative agriculture and aquaculture, Morgan's Rock Sanctuary integrates innovation with a commitment to improving the well-being of individuals, families, and the ecosystem.Looking AheadThe partnership between Innovation Lounges and Morgan's Rock Sanctuary is a milestone in the journey toward a more regenerative future. With their combined efforts, Morgan's Rock Sanctuary will not only become a model for sustainable real estate and community living but also a blueprint for others looking to adopt similar practices around the world.Innovation Lounges Marketplace is located in Miami and Hamburg. For more information, visit innovationlounges .

