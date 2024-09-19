Appzen Announces Partnership With Intecrowd To Enhance Workday Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading AI-powered Finance Company Teams Up with Global Workday Services Partner

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AppZen , a leader in AI-powered finance automation software, today announced a strategic partnership with Intecrowd , a global boutique Workday Services Partner. This collaboration aims to enhance the value of clients' Workday investments by offering deployment and support services for AppZen Autonomous AP , an AI-driven accounts payable management solution. Leveraging Intecrowd's deep expertise in Workday implementations, the partnership will ensure a smooth and successful launch of AppZen's solution for Workday customers worldwide.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in AppZen's commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. By teaming up with Intecrowd, AppZen expands its ecosystem to include specialized Workday services, enhancing the overall value proposition for mutual clients.

Intecrowd, founded by former Workday customers, brings a client-centric perspective to Workday services. The company offers end-to-end solutions covering initial deployments, phase X projects, and post-production support. Their areas of specialization include Human Capital Management (HCM), Financials, Adaptive Planning, Integrations, Workday Extend, and client-side support.

The partnership addresses critical needs in the finance and HR technology ecosystem by offering:

1. Comprehensive lifecycle support for Workday implementations

2. Integration of AppZen's AI-powered finance automation with Workday

3. Specialized expertise across various Workday modules

4. High-touch, cost-effective, and flexible solutions

Organizations worldwide will benefit from this partnership through access to a powerful combination of AppZen's innovative finance automation solutions and Intecrowd's expert Workday services. This collaboration is designed to enhance clients' financial operations, improve efficiency, and drive business value.

For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please email: ....

About AppZen:

AppZen is the leader in AI-powered finance automation software, empowering organizations to streamline financial processes, reduce risks, and gain real-time insights into their financial data. With seamless integration into Workday, AppZen's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities help companies modernize their finance operations for improved efficiency and compliance.

About Intecrowd:

Intecrowd is a global boutique Workday Services Partner trusted by organizations worldwide to deploy and support Workday. Founded by former Workday customers, Intecrowd offers comprehensive services across the entire Workday lifecycle, specializing in HCM, Financials, Adaptive Planning, Integrations, Workday Extend, and client-side support.

