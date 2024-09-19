Clutch Spring Wires Global Market 2024 To Reach $114.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clutch spring wires market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $73.64 billion in 2023 to $80.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of automotive industry, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, demand for vehicles increases, and expansion of electric vehicle production.

The clutch spring wires market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $114.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising commercial vehicle production, rising focus on vehicle safety and comfort, stringent emission and fuel efficiency standards, growing automotive aftermarket services, and increasing vehicle ownership.

The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the clutch spring wires market going forward. Commercial vehicles are motor vehicles designed and used for transporting goods or passengers for commercial purposes. The demand for commercial vehicles is due to public transportation needs, logistics, supply chain distribution, and infrastructure development. Clutch spring wires support smooth clutch operation and durability, which help lower vehicle emissions and support environmental compliance and sustainability goals.

Key players in the market include Jiangsu Shagang Group, Tata Steel, Aisin Corporation, Valeo, Eaton Corporation PLC, Schaeffler AG, BorgWarner Inc., Sumitomo Metal Industries, N.V. Bekaert, NHK Spring Co., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Zhengzhou Sinosteel Corp, Exedy Corporation, KIS Wire Ltd., Suncall Corporation, Suzuki Garphyttan Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, WABCO Holdings Inc., Acxess Spring, Vesrah Company Inc.

Major companies operating in the clutch spring wires market are focused on developing innovative products, such as diaphragm spring clutches, to enhance performance, improve durability, and support the growing demands of modern commercial and passenger vehicles. A diaphragm spring clutch is a sophisticated clutch system that leverages the unique properties of a diaphragm-shaped spring to deliver efficient and reliable clutch operation.

1) By Type: Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Other Types

2) By Clutch Spring Type: Diaphragm Spring, Central Spring, Other Clutch Spring Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

North America was the largest region in the clutch spring wires market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Clutch spring wires are high-tensile steel wires used in making clutch springs, which are essential for engaging and disengaging the engine from the transmission in automotive clutches. These wires ensure the smooth operation of clutch systems in various applications, contributing to the overall performance and reliability of the machinery.

