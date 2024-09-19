Tracelink Releases Opus Solution Environment, The First No-Code Environment For Visually Building Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the first time, leaders gain access to a equal or superior to their executive counterparts in Sales, Marketing, HR, and Finance

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital platform for intelligent orchestration of the chain, has announced the inclusion of Opus Solution Environment in the upcoming Magnum release of its Opus Platform. This capability is the only metadata-driven, no-code solution design environment that puts the power of building and configuring multi-enterprise solution experiences into the hands of supply chain business users.

TraceLink's metadata-driven platform empowers organizations with seamless no-code configuration for solution design and implementation. By leveraging declarative semantics, businesses can easily bootstrap and scale their environments, focusing on innovation instead of technical challenges. The Opus Solution Environment provides intuitive no-code tools for customers and solution partners to design user experiences, tailor workflows, manage access, and configure supply chain networks. This enables any user, regardless of technical expertise, to accelerate development, reduce costs, and digitalize operations without IT constraints or backlogs.

"Our new metadata-driven, no-code functionality, combined with our unrivaled network of more than 291,000 supply chain partners, equips customers to orchestrate complex business processes across their entire ecosystem. Moreover, the release of these no-code capabilities radically expands the number of business users and solution designers that can now lead digitalization engagements for their companies, and it paves the way for a growing ecosystem of solution partners to make supply chain orchestration available to their customers, regardless of financial profile or digital maturity level. This is truly the only path to democratized access to end-to-end supply chain digitalization," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink.

Key features and benefits of the Opus Solution Environment:



Empowered Solution Designers: With a no-code platform powered by metadata, Opus allows anyone-regardless of technical background-to design, configure, and tailor multi-enterprise solutions. By removing the need for coding skills, the platform encourages more professionals to contribute to building and optimizing supply chain processes, fostering a collaborative and innovative environment.

Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface: The platform's user-friendly design allows users to easily create and modify forms and workflows using a simple drag-and-drop interface. This reduces the learning curve and accelerates the deployment of new multi-enterprise business processes, ensuring consistency across projects and minimizing development time.

Flexibility: Users can define custom business rules, logic, and conditions within their workflows without needing technical knowledge. This adaptability ensures that workflows align with specific operational needs and regulatory requirements. As business demands evolve, workflows can be quickly adjusted in real-time without disrupting business operations, providing unmatched agility.

Efficiency: The no-code environment significantly reduces the time from concept to execution, accelerating the deployment of new business processes. This speed is especially critical in fast-paced industries like pharmaceuticals and life sciences, where the platform supports scalability, allowing users to replicate workflows across departments and regions while maintaining efficiency and consistency as organizations grow.

Cost Reduction: By reducing the impact on specialized development teams, the no-code capability lowers operational costs. Faster development cycles and reduced time-to-market translate into quicker returns on investment, enabling businesses to allocate specialized resources more efficiently and increase overall productivity.

Increased Agility: With the Opus Platform, solutions can be deployed independently without waiting for predetermined release schedules. This flexibility supports continuous innovation, allowing teams to iterate and refine their processes in real time. Businesses can rapidly adapt to changes, configure workflows, and implement improvements without delays, ensuring that operations remain agile and responsive.

Reduced Complexity: Opus integrates B2B transactions through extensible workflows, modeling each transaction as an object. This approach simplifies multi-enterprise interactions and reduces operational complexity, streamlining overall supply chain processes and improving efficiency. Data Management and Security: Built-in data and permission management ensures businesses can manage and safeguard sensitive information across global business networks. The platform's network awareness helps maintain data quality and security, giving organizations confidence as they scale operations across regions and departments.

Bob Sturim, Chief Technology Officer at TraceLink adds, "This level of capability and flexibility is unique to TraceLink, as all other software companies with no-code platform environments enable that capability only within an enterprise context -- no other company globally has demonstrated the ability to offer similar no-code tools applied to multi-enterprise digitalization use cases that are unique to supply chain management."

Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

is the first product to fully harness the capabilities of the Opus Solution Environment, allowing users to integrate seamlessly into the TraceLink network and share standardized transactions with authorized trade partners. By enabling real-time, secure data exchanges, MINT enhances collaboration across the supply chain, reducing errors and delays while improving overall efficiency. With its no-code configuration, users can easily customize workflows and transaction management, ensuring alignment with their specific operational needs and driving greater agility across their multi-enterprise operations.

Learn more about the Magnum release of TraceLink's Opus Platform , the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration.

See Opus Magnum live at FutureLink Barcelona 2024 , the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, from October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry's top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year's FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now .

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-OnceTM network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

