Guidehouse Appoints Insurance And Financial Crimes And Risk Control Leaders

Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has added two partners to its growing Financial Services segment. Philippe Guiral joins the firm as its new Financial Crimes, Risk & Compliance leader and Jeff Zych will serve as Guidehouse's Insurance leader.

"Both Philippe and Jeff come to Guidehouse with strong track records of success in delivering impactful client experiences that enable leaders to drive efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure compliance," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Guidehouse's Financial Services segment leader. "They bring the kind of unrivalled, best-in-class expertise that our clients have come to expect from us. I am thrilled to welcome them to our team."

As Guidehouse's commercial and public Financial Crimes, Risk & Compliance leader, Guiral has worked with world-renowned retail, commercial, and investment banks, including Fortune 500 companies,

to drive powerful business transformations. With more than two decades of experience, including in leading global teams in optimizing know your customer (KYC), digital onboarding, fraud, and anti-money laundering functions, he has expertise in complex private sector environments with a focus on the banking, investment management, fintech, and technology industries.

Serving as Guidehouse's Insurance leader, Zych is a seasoned insurance carrier and broker executive turned consultant with over 25 years of experience in risk, enterprise operations, finance, and IT for life, health, and property and casualty clients. A former partner at a Fortune 100 technology and services company, he works with insurance sector clients to help them navigate complex challenges across their businesses and geographies with an integrated model that breaks down silos to maximize efficiency.

Guidehouse's Financial Services segment serves commercial and public financial services entities of all sizes. Backed by proven success in protecting enterprises and enabling efficiency, agility, and growth, the firm helps clients mitigate risks, navigate regulatory pressures, adapt to shifting markets, and remain resilient in the face of earnings expectations and scarce resources.

