Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date
9/19/2024 11:01:19 AM
19 September 2024
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Guy Young
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Endeavour Mining plc
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
| 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| 4.1
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BL6K5J42
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £17.970
| 8,395
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A Single transaction
| Price
|
| Volume
|
| Total
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 16 September 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, XLON
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Mark Morcombe
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Endeavour Mining plc
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
| 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| 4.1
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BL6K5J42
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £18.384
| 80,000
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A Single transaction
| Price
|
| Volume
|
| Total
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 19 September 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange, XLON
Attachment
Guy Young and Mark Morcombe share sale 19 September 2024
