عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding


9/19/2024 11:01:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour mining plc
19 September 2024

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification code GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£17.970 8,395
d)


 Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e) Date of the transaction 16 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mark Morcombe
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4.1
a)
 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
Identification code GB00BL6K5J42
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£18.384 80,000
d)


 Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e) Date of the transaction 19 September 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

Attachment

  • Guy Young and Mark Morcombe share sale 19 September 2024

MENAFN19092024004107003653ID1108692958


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search